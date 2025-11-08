Roblox faces new lawsuit by Texas over child safety concerns while a California Judge quashes the company’s attempt to silence another legal complaint

David Baszucki, founder and CEO of Roblox, presents at the Roblox Developer Conference on August 10, 2019 in Burlingame, California. (Photo by Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Roblox)

Texas Attorney General, Ken Pax­ton has brought a lawsuit against Roblox, claiming that young children using the gaming platform have been exposed to s*xually explicit content and grooming multiple times.

In a press release uploaded to his website, Paxton provided insight into his accusations against Roblox and clarified,

“We cannot allow platforms like Roblox to continue operating as digital playgrounds for predators where the well-being of our kids is sacrificed on the altar of corporate greed. Roblox must do more to protect kids from sick and twisted freaks hiding behind a screen. Any corporation that enables child abuse will face the full and unrelenting force of the law.”

About Roblox’s legal troubles

Recently, a California court ruled against Roblox in its attempt to bring another lawsuit filed against it into private arbitration, as per Baller Alert. The news outlet noted that Steve, a concerned parent, had filed a lawsuit against the company, and claimed that his then 13-year-old son was exposed to a child predator who was already facing child exploitation charges on the platform in 2023.

According to Baller Alert, Steve alleges in his lawsuit that his son was offered gift cards of Roblox’s currency, which is called Robux, in exchange for explicit material. The predator allegedly approached Steve’s son on Roblox and also shifted the conversation to Discord, against whom Steve has also brought his lawsuit.

Nina Shapirshteyn, a California Superior Court Judge, ruled that the lawsuit would continue publicly, as per ABC News. Roblox, however, insisted that its measures to protect children on its platform were rigorous. Its spokesperson told ABC News,

“We are deeply troubled by any allegations about harms to children online and are committed to setting the industry standard for safety. To protect our users, we have rigorous, industry-leading policies, including limiting chat for younger users and employing advanced filters designed to block the sharing of personal information. Roblox also does not allow users to share images or videos. We also collaborate closely with law enforcement.”

Roblox also maintained that it was disappointed by Texas Attorney General Ken Pax­ton’s decision to file a lawsuit against it, insisting that the platform was built for young children and was committed to their protection. While speaking to KVUE, Nicky Colaco, the company’s VP of Global Public Affairs, said,

“We share Attorney General Paxton's commitment to safety…We do think much of what is in the lawsuit is mischaracterized and fundamentally misunderstands what Roblox is.”

Continuing her assertion, Colaco added,

“There is no question that we share his commitment to safety, and this is something that we spend all of our time thinking about, not only because, you know, many of us have worked in child safety and think through these issues as a living, but because we're a company of parents. Roblox is a company of parents and I'm one of them.”

The lawsuit, however, alleges that Roblox has not taken appropriate measures to ensure the safety of its key demographic. The lawsuit states,

“Roblox knows who its users are. Its own filings and internal reports confirm that the majority of its tens of millions of daily users are under the age of thirteen, while millions more are adults. Yet, for years, Roblox has utterly failed to implement adequate protections against s*xual predators, unsafe chat environments, or inappropriate virtual experiences.”

The lawsuit was filed in King County and accused Roblox of building a “virtual environment” that looks innocent but fosters a culture of flouting safety precautions and targeting predators on its platform.