"I don't see any worry on your face": Love Is Blind's Joe questions Madison for being too sure about their relationship

Madison from Love Is Blind (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 9 released three new episodes on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, which showcased the couples moving in together and tackling the challenges of everyday life.

As the experiment neared its end, with a wedding awaiting each pair, contestants began to feel the pressure, worried they might make the wrong decision on the final day.

One such participant was Joe, who, in episode 8, titled Stripping the Veil, admitted that he was scared of how things might unfold.

During a conversation with his partner, Madison, he expressed his concerns, asking her if she had any reservations about the process. When Madison said she did, Joe replied:



“You don’t show it. You don’t show it at all. I don’t see any worry on your face.”



The Love Is Blind star explained that showing concern would make it “feel a little bit more human” and that they were on the journey together.

Although Madison argued that she was equally overwhelmed with everything, Joe pointed out that she was “too sure” about their relationship.

Joe went on to state that although he appreciated her belief in him and the experiment, he could not help but be scared of certain parts.

Consequently, he questioned how she could be “so sure” of them.

Love Is Blind star Madison states she joined the experiment fully aware of what she was getting into







After Joe questioned Madison’s belief in their relationship, she explained that it did not scare her as much as he wanted it to because she had joined the experiment knowing what she was getting herself into.

Moreover, she was determined to find a partner.



“I wanted to find my person. So, in that sense, I’m not scared. Because I thought I was finding that,” she explained.



The Love Is Blind alum added that although certain things bothered her in their day-to-day life, they were not enough to scare her away from their relationship.

At the same time, Madison pointed out that there were “good moments” where she felt overjoyed to be on this journey with Joe.

Joe agreed with her, but stated that it was hard regardless. According to him, the experience was an “emotional whirlpool,” which overwhelmed him.

At that point, Madison chimed in, criticizing him for making things seem more negative than it was.



“Sorry, I’m too interested in you. Sorry, I’m too excited about you. That’s how I’m feeling right now,” she replied out of frustration.



But even then, Joe continued to tell Madison that he wanted to hear her reservations, which further confused her as she assumed people wanted optimism.

The Love Is Blind star apologized for not being a “negative b**ch.”

Joe tried to pacify the situation by asking Madison to feel how he felt, but instead, she asked him to change his negative perspective.

The couple went back and forth, as their conversation turned into a heated altercation.

Madison eventually broke down in tears, asking Joe why he proposed to her if he felt uncertain.

When he said that he did that because he fell in love with her, she said:



“I know, but it’s bothering you that I’m excited about you. That f**king hurts me. You want me to be more f**king upset about this or something, and I’m not.”



Joe stated that he wanted to express his feelings without being interpreted in a “certain way.” Based on how things went, he decided to keep his feelings bottled up.

Madison, frustrated with his attitude, took off her ring and called him out by saying that the experiment was for “marriage-minded people.”

Stay tuned for more updates.