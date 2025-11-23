Survivor winner Sandra Diaz-Twine all set to star on Extracted season 2

Extracted (Image via Fox)

Survivor winner Sandra Diaz-Twine and her daughter, Nina, are all set to star on Extracted season 2. Extracted is all set to premiere in January. 26 at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Fox. Sandra Diaz has a record of becoming the franchise’s first two-time winner. Not only that, but she also managed to make it to the final five on season 2 of The Traitors.

As the format of the show dictates, companions, aside from sending their survivalist supplies to aid them throughout the competition, can also push a giant red Extract button at their compound, which will evacuate their competitor. The last player and their family who survive will earn the $250,000 prize.

This is the only way the companion can be taken out of the field. As the preview trailer has already been released, viewers saw Sandra saying,

“I’m not pushing no button”

Survivor winner Sandra Diaz-Twine is seen in the preview trailer of Extracted

As the newly released preview shows, the competitors are facing tough challenges, which include eating “strange meals, struggling in ice-cold waters and having to deal with black bears waddling into their encampment.” Sandra was seen telling Eric,

“Bring home the win or don’t come back.”

In the preview, two-time Survivor winner Sandra is seen, while Eric seems to struggle a bit as he is new to this. In one scene in the preview, Eric is heard pleading, “Please hit that button.” While her daughter Nina might think of stepping in to save her boyfriend, who is a Survivor contestant herself, she likely is not planning to “extract him lightly.”

"The game of survival has begun."

One of the contestants expressed her anger:

"I am not pushing the button, let him suffer."

Survivor alum Sandra Diaz-Twine gets candid about her journey on the show

While discussing her two Survivor wins, Sandra Diaz stated that she hopes they have their first Survivor King. She added,

"I mean, Richard Hatch was always called the King, I guess, 'cause he was the first winner ever. But if another guy comes along and wins a second time, then he will be the Survivor King, which is what Tony wanted to be. Like, King T.V., King Tony Vlachos. So, if I can't pull it out, I would hope that a guy can do it, because otherwise I'd be hand in hand with another female. We can't be equal."

Sandra pointed out that if she could help it, there “will not be another Survivor queen.” Survivor 49 alum Matt Williams, earlier, took a dig at two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twine as he said that he “dislikes her infamous anyone but me strategy.” In an interview with The Post, he said,

“It’s so different when you’re out there. I’m sitting home watching on TV, I watch Sandra and I’m like, ‘How is that a strategy? How could anyone go play Survivor and your strategy is anyone but me?'”

Stay tuned for more updates.