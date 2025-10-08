Megan proposes a joint home purchase, raising concerns for Jordan in Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind, Season 9, Episode 9 aired on October 8, 2025, following the engaged couples as they continued to adjust their lives with each other.

The episode showed how each couple handled new challenges around family, work, and money. One of the moments in the episode focused on Megan and Jordan, who had to make a big choice about their future home.

In this episode, Megan began looking for houses and talked about buying a home together.

She expressed her dream of buying a home worth $2 million and talked about securing a $500,000 loan.

Although Megan felt prepared to pursue the idea, Jordan felt somewhat lost about how it would affect their relationship and how they would share the responsibilities.

Their moment also showed a common theme across the Denver group: how couples faced real-life questions after getting engaged so quickly.

The episode used Megan and Jordan’s talk to show how financial choices can test trust, comfort, and communication when love meets everyday reality.

A conversation about money and future plans in Love Is Blind

In Episode 9 of Love Is Blind, Megan and Jordan’s talk about buying a home started when Megan said she had begun looking at houses in Denver.

She told Jordan she was thinking about a place with a $2 million budget and suggested they could “go in together” by taking a $500,000 loan.

Jordan looked surprised and asked if she was sure about such a big step. He said,

“That’s a lot to think about. I just don’t want you to feel like you’re carrying all the weight.”

Megan said,

“I’m not worried about that. I just want us to start building something real together.”

Jordan explained that he didn’t want to feel like he wasn’t doing his part.

“It’s hard when I want to give you the same things, but we’re in different places,” he said.

Megan told him she didn’t see their money as a competition and wanted to make choices as a team.

The scene showed how they handled their first serious talk about money and lifestyle.

They each cared about the other person's comfort, but they felt the pressure of joining two different worlds of finance.

After some discussion, they agreed to still talk and come up with a plan that would work for both of them.

The couple moves in together in Love Is Blind

Following their discussion about the house, Megan and Jordan began to think on what they both wanted out of life together in Denver.

Megan said she wanted to build a space that felt like home for the both of them. Jordan said he wanted to keep things simple and realistic.

Later, Jordan said,

“I want to feel like we’re in this together, not like I’m falling behind.”

Megan said, “You’re not behind. We just come from different situations, and that’s okay.”

Their talk showed how they were trying to balance care and real-life plans.

Later in the episode, Jordan shared that he wanted more time with his son, Luca. He said he wanted a new home to meet the needs of his family. Megan said she understood and wanted to be a part of that process when the time was right.

The discussion of buying a home was a signal of how they were beginning to open up and trust each other.

Stay tuned for more updates.