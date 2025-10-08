Love Is Blind stars Edmond and Kalybriah reach breaking point after he compares their relationship to co-star's

Edmond from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 9 returned to screens with a new batch of episodes on October 8, 2025. In episode 9, titled Ghost of the Pods Past, Kalybriah and Edmond hit another roadblock in their relationship after Edmond compared his relationship to that of his co-stars, Nick and Annie.

It all started when Annie called Nick “perfect,” to which Edmond replied:



“Just to be able to hear that would be crazy. Even though you’re not, just to hear it … You’re f**king lucky.”



Kalybriah, who was nearby, overheard their conversation and asked Edmond if he was comparing his relationship to theirs.

Although he said that he was not, Kalybriah knew he was. Consequently, she asked Edmond to “admire” and not compare.

The Love Is Blind couple eventually got into an argument when Kalybriah pointed out that his comments made it sound like she was not doing enough.

When she pointed out that the statement was not made lightheartedly or as a joke, Edmond noted that he heard “no positive stuff” from her.

Tempers flared as Kalybriah criticized Edmond for raising the subject in a group setting, where all the other cast members were also present.

Love Is Blind cast members Kalybriah and Edmond had a major argument in episode 6 of the series, where Edmond cried over being denied intimacy.

The conflict wedged a gap between the two, but they eventually overcame the hurdle as Edmond reflected on his behavior.

Just as they started to get back on track, they encountered another hardship.

In episode 9, Kalybriah caught Edmond comparing his relationship to Nick and Annie’s, as he called Nick “lucky” for receiving compliments from his partner.

When Kalybriah heard it, she questioned Edmond for making her seem like she was not doing enough for him.

Shortly after, Edmond stated that he never heard anything positive from her, to which she replied:



“And this is the place to bring that s**t up at? Give me another problem now. If this is the place for you to tell me that kind of s**t.”



The Love Is Blind alum wondered why Edmond chose to cause a ruckus at a party when they lived together.

After pushing him for an answer, Edmond asked Kalybriah what she had told him that was nice.



“I literally just told you last night that I appreciated you so much. Why the f**k are you bringing that here?” she replied.



Kalybriah expressed her disappointment in Edmond, noting how she had done nothing to him but cheered him on since they arrived at the party.

The couple went back and forth for a while, after which Kalybriah walked away from him, wishing him a good night.

However, Edmond followed her, telling her that he loved her, but Kalybriah clarified that it was not what she wanted to hear from him.

She asked him to be an adult and try to find a solution to the issue instead of professing his love.

That conversation also ended without a resolution. Edmond then rejoined his mates and said:



“I might die tonight. I think I’m about to die. I may die. I just walked away.”



However, his co-stars asked him to take accountability and apologize. Meanwhile, Kalybriah broke down in tears as she stepped away from the cameras.

Later, when Edmond approached Kalybriah for a conversation, she refused to speak with him and walked right past.

Viewers will now have to tune in next Wednesday to see how Kalybriah tackles the situation and the impact it leaves on their relationship.

