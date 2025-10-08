What happened on The Young and the Restless today? Recap for October 8, 2025

Daniel and Tessa (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on October 8, 2025, Victor Newman shocked Jill Abbott with surprising news about Cane Ashby’s fortune, while Jack Abbott tried to convince Cane to give up the dangerous AI software that could hurt several companies.

Jill’s angry reaction to Victor’s claims set up another clash between the Newmans and Chancellor Industries. After leaving the Newman Ranch furious, she planned to confront Cane herself. At home, Nikki grew uneasy when Victor refused to reveal his real intentions, making her fear he had another scheme in mind.

Meanwhile, Tessa Porter and Daniel Romalotti shared a quiet, emotional moment in the park. They talked about recent hardships and supported each other through them. By the end of the day, Tessa told Daniel he wasn’t just a friend but he was her best friend, showing how close they had become.

Victor exposes Cane’s secret to Jill

At the Newman Ranch on The Young and the Restless, Victor kept his promise to make Jill doubt Cane. He told her that Cane’s wealth from his “Aristotle Dumas” empire came from Colin Atkinson’s last scam. Colin had cheated the former owner of Cane’s chateau in Nice, and Victor claimed Cane knew about it all along.

Jill tried to stay calm, but her anger showed once she left the Ranch. Victor’s words made her question everything about Cane’s success. Before she left, Victor asked her to get the AI software from Cane so he could destroy it.

Jill thought the idea was ridiculous, but she couldn’t stop thinking about it. She began to wonder if working with Victor might actually save Chancellor and protect Genoa City’s businesses.

Jack and Cane clash over the AI software

Jack Abbott visited Cane, hoping to convince him to hand over the risky AI software that could destroy many companies if misused. Their talk quickly turned tense. Cane laughed at the idea of giving up something so valuable, saying no one in business could truly be trusted.

Jack appealed to his conscience, warning about the danger if the software ended up in the wrong hands. Cane didn’t believe that anyone, be it Victor, the Newmans, or even Jack would really destroy it. They discussed who might handle it safely, mentioning Phyllis, Billy, Nick, and Adam, before Jack suggested Jill as the most neutral option.

The topic then shifted to Billy. Jack accused Cane of playing with Billy’s hopes about running Chancellor. Cane admitted he had once wanted Billy to prove himself to Jill but lost faith in him and dropped the idea. Just then, Jill arrived, clearly angry and ready to confront Cane with Victor’s shocking claims.

Nikki questions Victor’s motives

Back at the Newman Ranch, Nikki questioned Victor about his real plans for the AI software. She wanted to know if he truly meant to destroy it or if he planned to use it against Jabot.

Victor only smiled and avoided giving her a clear answer. His silence made Nikki even more uneasy, realizing he was hiding something. She feared his next move could drag their family back into another business war.

Tessa redefines her relationship with Daniel

While the business world was full of tension, Tessa and Daniel found comfort in each other’s company at the park. They shared coffee and talked about Mariah’s condition and Will Hensley’s mental health. Tessa said she was thinking about going to Boston to visit Mariah, still shaken by everything that happened.

Daniel supported her and reminded her to be grateful that Mariah was safe and recovering. Their talk became emotional as Tessa reflected on Heather Stevens’ tragic death and how fragile life and love could be. In the end, Tessa told Daniel that he was her best friend, deepening their bond and bringing a warm, gentle end to a tense day in Genoa City.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus