What happened on The Young and the Restless today? Recap for October 7, 2025

Sharon Newman (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, which aired on October 7, 2025, Nikki Newman and Jill Abbott’s friendly visit quickly turned into a clash when Nikki asked for help against Cane Ashby’s schemes. Jill refused, and Victor stepped in, shifting the power dynamics once again.

At Society, Phyllis Summers faced tough choices after tense talks with Victor and Nick Newman. Victor tried to test her loyalty, while Nick encouraged her to change course. Frustrated and proud, Phyllis stormed out after another heated exchange.

Meanwhile, Tessa Porter and Daniel Romalotti returned with shocking news about Mariah Copeland’s business trip. Their discovery left Sharon Newman shaken, revealing that Mariah’s past trauma and a mysterious man named Will Hensley were at the center of a disturbing incident.

Nikki and Jill’s uneasy reunion turns hostile

The Young and the Restless episode opened at the Newman Ranch, where Nikki greeted Jill and thanked her for selling Chancellor Industries to Victor. Their friendly chat soon ended when Nikki asked for help stopping Cane Ashby’s rise to power.

Jill refused, saying she had no control over Cane and thought Nikki was overreacting. Nikki pressed harder, accusing Jill of knowing about Cane’s fake identity as Aristotle Dumas, but Jill dismissed the claim, calling Cane ambitious, not dangerous.

When Victor arrived, the tension grew. Nikki complained about Jill’s stubbornness, while Victor calmly promised to handle it himself. Jill left with a smug smile, leaving the Newmans uneasy about Cane’s growing influence.

Victor and Phyllis face off at Society

At Society, Victor and Phyllis exchanged sharp words as usual. Phyllis joined him at his table, knowing he was testing her. Victor tried to get information about Cane’s plans, while Phyllis pushed back with her usual sarcasm.

When Phyllis refused to cooperate, Victor grew irritated and left. Soon after, Nick arrived and found her upset. Instead of arguing, he encouraged her to stay away from Cane and make better choices for herself.

Phyllis took his concern as pity and snapped back, reminding him she didn’t have the Newman privilege. She stormed out, leaving Nick frustrated and worried about what she would do next.

Sharon learns the truth about Mariah’s harrowing night

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Sharon was getting ready to fly to Los Angeles to visit Noah when Tessa stopped her with shocking news. She and Daniel had returned from investigating Mariah’s business trip, and what they found was disturbing.

Tessa explained that hotel staff saw Mariah with an older man named Will Hensley. They drank together and went upstairs, but later that night, Will checked out suddenly, looking shaken. Mariah left the next morning through a contactless checkout.

When Tessa showed Sharon a photo of Will, Sharon feared he had hurt Mariah. But Tessa revealed that Mariah had confessed to trying to kill an older man, suggesting she might have lashed out because of her past trauma.

A chilling theory emerges

Tessa told Sharon that Will looked a lot like Ian Ward, the man who once tormented Mariah. She believed the resemblance might have triggered Mariah’s buried trauma, causing her violent reaction. Daniel added that since Will survived, he might be planning revenge.

Sharon was shaken, unsure what to believe. The truth about that night remained unclear, showing how much Mariah’s past still haunted her. As the episode ended, the line between victim and attacker blurred, leaving everyone in Genoa City uneasy about what might come next.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episode of the show on CBS and Paramount+.