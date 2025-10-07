Married at First Sight UK's Grace calls out groom’s double standards during honeymoon clash

Ashley and Grace from Married At First Sight UK season 10 (Image via Channel 4)

Grace, 31, from Married at First Sight UK, addressed perceived double standards with her husband, Ashley, 35, during their honeymoon in Thailand.

The couple’s tense dynamic has been documented on the show, including Grace questioning her participation and Ashley noting a lack of connection.

Grace shared a message on Instagram on October 6, 2025, reinforcing her views on consent and sexual boundaries, stating,

"You do not owe anyone sex. I especially do not owe it to a stranger I met on a reality TV show. I do not accept any alternative opinion."

Married at First Sight UK Grace addresses the honeymoon clash and his groom’s double standards

Instagram statement on consent

In a post on her Instagram grid, Grace reflected on her experiences and addressed misconceptions around consent and intimacy. She wrote,

"In case this needs saying, and I fear it does: buying contraceptive is a practicality. It is not a form of consent. ✨You can withdraw consent at any time✨."

Grace also commented on filming conditions and editing, explaining that the "couch sittings" are about an hour each to film, and only a small portion is shown.

She noted that when Ashley put her on the bench, he was intoxicated while she was sober, which affected her willingness to participate. She highlighted the presence of irresponsible edits across the production.

She concluded her post by questioning whether the advice given on the show was useful or addressed the issues raised.

Honeymoon disagreement

The couple’s disagreements continued during their honeymoon in Ko Samui, Thailand. Grace questioned whether she wanted to continue with the experiment, explaining that she felt uncertain about her situation and described herself as "coming or going" at the wedding.

She added that the intensity of the day left her still feeling overwhelmed and unsure of how to navigate the early stages of their relationship.

Ashley reflected on the limited time they had spent together, explaining that he did not feel he truly knew Grace, having only shared "10 or 12 hours" with her.

He indicated that this short period made it challenging to understand her personality and intentions within the context of the show. The couple discussed differences in values, with Grace stating,

"Ashley and I aren't aligning on certain values in terms of... he perhaps more old fashioned and I'm more liberal."

Following a planned honeymoon, Ashley commented on Grace's decision regarding intimacy, saying he respected her more for not sleeping with him on the first night. Grace responded by questioning the fairness of this perspective, calling attention to what she described as "double standards".

Clarifying personal choices and expectations

Grace emphasized her personal choices during filming, highlighting actions intended to acknowledge and validate her husband.

Through the Instagram post of hers, she revealed that the topic was her newly done nails, in which she was pointing out that although they were not French tips, the letter ‘A’ was on her ring finger as a "compromise" to indicate a new pact with her husband.

She went on to explain that this sign was her way of showing that she was putting in the effort and she wouldn’t allow herself to be characterized as a cold person or one that didn’t try, no matter what the viewers might see.

Ashley also felt the moment with him as he was "taken aback" by the reaction and did not get why the matter turned into such a big thing when he was giving what he saw as a compliment, pointing to the ongoing perspective differences between the couple.

