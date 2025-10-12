"I accept no accountability for that" - Married at First Sight UK star Grace calls out show's editing after social media backlash on intimacy debates

Grace from Married At First Sight UK 2025 (Image via Instagram/@_geelaw)

Grace, a 31-year-old midwife from Norwich and participant on Married at First Sight UK, addressed social media criticism regarding her portrayal on the series.

In a TikTok video, she responded to comments labeling her a "bad feminist" and discussed how the show's editing affected viewers’ perceptions of her interactions with groom Ashley. Grace stated,

"You, as viewers, want someone to hate, and that's what you were given. And I accept no accountability for that."

She explained that her on-screen portrayal did not fully reflect the conversations she had with Ashley regarding intimacy and consent.

Grace responds to social media backlash over Married at First Sight UK editing and intimacy debates

Her TikTok response to social media backlash

In the video, Grace addressed criticisms from viewers who questioned her stance on intimacy during her relationship on the show. She explained,

"Guys, I hate to be the bearer, but everyone trolling me is only reinforcing to me that this is the most important conversation we've probably ever had on reality TV."

Moreover, she remarked on the wider social consequences of acquiring knowledge about consent through reality TV by saying that a few individuals got the concept of "consent" from the show and that it was vital for an audience to be conscious of this.

Grace underlined the fact that the way the viewing public saw her actions depended on the editing by telling that she did not have the "edit" control and thereby implying that the responsibility was with the show's editors.

She also added that she had so many great talks with Ash on the subject, but those weren't the ones that the viewers had access to.

Relationship dynamics with Ashley

Grace and her Welsh groom, Ashley, initially had a challenging start. She spent most of their wedding day upset, although over time, the couple reportedly became more comfortable with each other.

Grace described the context of their discussions on intimacy, stating she felt a sense of obligation following a date night, even though she was not yet ready to progress the relationship:

"I felt like I owed it to Ashley to be intimate following a date night, although I was not yet ready to progress our relationship."

Grace related an exchange with Ashley at the wedding about Ashley's opinions.

At first, Ashley said he was "100% not a feminist," but then he explained his point of view, not to stereotype, and that he saw himself equal to Grace while giving her the utmost respect as an "old school gent".

The interaction with Ashley's comments was also captured by Grace, who got teary-eyed at the end of the wedding, hearing what Ashley had said.

Addressing viewers' questions

Grace also addressed viewers’ questions about her participation in the show.

She noted that some people were asking why she chose to be on the series and clarified that she had not requested a partner who was "not a feminist," highlighting that the experts made the pairing decisions.

She explained that assumptions about her preferences were inaccurate and did not reflect the process behind her participation.

Grace also expanded on her advocacy for broader feminist issues during the TikTok video, connecting her experiences on the show to wider societal concerns.

She emphasized that she would keep going with her 'feminism' talks no matter what negative reactions and social media backlash that she might receive, highlighting that it is critical to discuss global issues like child marriage, women's rights, and healthcare access.

