Married at First Sight’s Grace and Ashley fuel break-up speculation following online snub

Ashley from MAFS UK (Image via Channel 4)

Married at First Sight UK has kept fans talking as Grace and Ashley seem to have gone their separate ways after filming ended.

The episode that aired on Monday, 13 October 2025, showed the couple getting closer at the dinner party, but what has happened since tells a different story.

Viewers noticed that Grace, 31, and Ashley, 35, had unfollowed each other on Instagram. This made many people think they were no longer together.

Their social media activity came after weeks of arguments about affection, communication, and values during the show.

A source told The Sun: “They were following each other as recently as last week and now they aren’t, so it seems to have happened in the last few days.”

Grace has also spoken online about her time on the show, saying she was unhappy with how it was edited.

The couple’s actions online have left fans wondering if they ended things before the final vows. While they are still seen together on TV, signs suggest their marriage may have already come to an end.

Episode recap: Dinner party and relationship issues in Married at First Sight UK

In the October 13, 2025 episode, Grace and Ashley joined the other couples for the weekly dinner party. During the night, they shared a kiss in front of their co-stars. Everyone cheered, thinking it meant they were doing better.

But later, old problems returned. Ashley said he was unhappy with how little physical contact there was between them.

He told Grace, “You can’t do physical touch.” Grace explained she was feeling “overwhelmed by the process” and “didn’t know if she was coming or going.”

The experts: Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas, and Paul C. Brunson, asked them to be more open about their feelings. Grace said,

“What Ash brings to the group is not a reflection of what’s really happening, it’s an edited version.”

Even though they tried to improve their connection, the gap between them stayed wide. Grace found it hard to show affection, while Ashley wanted more closeness. Their different ways of showing love made it difficult to move forward, even after the positive moment at dinner.

By the end of the episode, it seemed like their issues were far from solved, and their future together remained uncertain.

Social media clues and fan reactions about the Married at First Sight UK couple

After the dinner party episode aired, fans noticed that Grace and Ashley had stopped following each other on Instagram. This small change caused a lot of talk online, with many people guessing that their marriage had already ended.

A source told The Sun: “Grace has been slamming the show and the edit on socials, and now she and Ashley aren’t following each other, it’s pretty clear they aren’t together anymore.”

Neither Grace nor Ashley has confirmed or denied the rumours. But the lack of photos and posts together made viewers believe they had broken up.

Some fans commented that the couple “argued too much,” while others said they hoped things would “work out off-screen.”

Throughout the series, their differences were clear. Ashley’s traditional style often clashed with Grace’s more direct personality. During “in-laws week,” their friends asked them to “have more fun” together, but that didn’t seem to last long.

As the show moves toward the final vows, it’s not clear if Grace and Ashley will stay married or go their separate ways. For now, their social media activity suggests that their time together might be over, even if their story isn’t finished on screen.

