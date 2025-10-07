What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for October 7, 2025

Holly Jonas (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives, which aired on October 7, 2025, Brady’s discovery about the baby shocked Salem, while Holly’s secrets caused problems with Johnny and Chanel. Sophia tried to manipulate Tate and Theo and Ari shared a sweet, unexpected connection.

The characters faced past and present challenges. Sarah was stunned by Brady’s news about the baby, while Holly struggled with the fallout from her messages and letters, leaving Johnny and Chanel frustrated.

Elsewhere, JJ wrestled with his conscience over Theo, leading to a tense talk with Jada. Meanwhile, Theo and Ari’s interaction in the town square hinted at a new connection, balancing tension with a touch of romance.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Brady confronts the baby mystery

Brady on Days of Our Lives dropped Rachel off for therapy and was surprised to see Sarah and Xander there too. He got a text saying Tesoro wasn’t Tate’s child and told Sarah. Shocked, she struggled to accept the truth. The DNA test confirmed it, and Sarah’s stunned reaction showed how heavy the secret had been.

Holly faces Johnny and Chanel

Holly struggled as she settled into her new room with Ari. Her new phone showed many messages from Johnny, which made her anxious. When Johnny and Chanel confronted her, she couldn’t find the texts, leaving her shocked. She didn’t remember sending them, but thought they were for Tate. Feeling overwhelmed, Holly ran away.

Sophia’s manipulation of Tate

Sophia tried to trick Tate by spreading rumors about Holly and Johnny. Outside the Pub, she pretended to be worried, saying Holly was seeing an older married man, Johnny. Tate, unsure at first, asked how Holly knew about their kiss and Sophia blamed Ari. Tate suspected Sophia was hiding something, but she snapped at him and left.

JJ and Jada’s intense exchange

JJ faced a moral dilemma after his encounter with Theo, which led him to hand in his resignation to Jada. He worried about how he handled the blackout and questioned whether he was still fit to serve as a police officer.

Jada spoke with him honestly about the situation, listening carefully and guiding him through the events. She reassured JJ that he was a good cop and suggested he take some time off and meet with a department psychiatrist to reflect.

The conversation showed JJ’s honesty and desire to take responsibility, while also highlighting Jada’s supportive and understanding role as his mentor.

Theo and Ari’s growing connection

Theo had a reflective moment in the town square, thinking about his past interactions with JJ. Abe stepped in, reminding him that Salem could be dangerous but encouraging him to find happiness for himself. As Theo looked around, he saw Ari struggling with a trash bag and offered to help her.

Their conversation was light and playful, filled with genuine connection and friendly flirting. As they said goodbye with smiles, the moment hinted at a possible new romance and set the stage for future developments in Salem.

Episode’s emotional closing

The Days of Our Lives episode ended with important revelations and emotional moments. Johnny and Chanel finally understood Holly’s situation and realized she couldn’t have sent the messages. Sarah, still shocked by the truth about the baby, left Brady to focus on her work.

Holly saw Tate comforting Sophia, which made her call Nicole and ask to live somewhere else. These final scenes showed the ongoing tension and complicated relationships in Salem, keeping viewers eager for what would happen next.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episode of the show on Peacock.