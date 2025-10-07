Monster: The Ed Gein Story cast breakdown: Who plays who and their real-life counterparts

When it comes to Ryan Murphy’s true-crime anthology, Monster: The Ed Gein Story stands out as one of the most haunting and ambitious entries yet. Created by Murphy and Ian Brennan, the Netflix series dives deep into the twisted life of Wisconsin’s most notorious killer, Ed Gein, whose gruesome crimes inspired decades of horror films, including Psycho, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and The Silence of the Lambs.

The show stars Charlie Hunnam in one of his most transformative roles to date, leading a powerhouse ensemble that brings both the victims and cultural echoes of Gein’s crimes to life. The casting process, as Murphy explained, “was the easiest part once we found the right people.” Every performance in Monster: The Ed Gein Story adds depth to a chilling real-world legend.

The cast of Monster: The Ed Gein Story and their real-life counterparts

Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein: At the center of Monster: The Ed Gein Story is the English actor Charlie Hunnam, whose portrayal of Ed Gein captures both the killer’s fragility and the horror behind his actions. Known for his roles in Sons of Anarchy, The Lost City of Z, and The Gentlemen, Hunnam underwent a physical and psychological transformation for the role.

“Finding the truth was the whole process,” in an interview with People, Hunnam explained that the focus wasn’t simply on Gein’s crimes, but also the reasons behind committing them.

He learned to mimic Gein’s distinctive high-pitched voice and detached mannerisms, remarking that:

“It wasn’t an authentic voice that lived in him. It was this persona — what Ed thought his mother wanted him to be.”

Laurie Metcalf as Augusta Gein: The American actress Laurie Metcalf delivers a powerhouse performance as Augusta Gein, Ed’s mother. Augusta’s drastic religious beliefs and hate for the outside world isolated Ed from society, shaping his dark and ugly thoughts towards women. In real life, Augusta’s death in 1945 devastated her son, leaving him emotionally dependent on her memory. Metcalf, known for Lady Bird and Roseanne , captures both the fierce control and deep shame that defined their toxic relationship. “She’s as close to a theater goddess as exists in real life,” said co-creator Ian Brennan, praising Metcalf’s ability to humanize Augusta without softening her cruelty.

The American actress Laurie Metcalf delivers a powerhouse performance as Augusta Gein, Ed’s mother. Augusta’s drastic religious beliefs and hate for the outside world isolated Ed from society, shaping his dark and ugly thoughts towards women. In real life, Augusta’s death in 1945 devastated her son, leaving him emotionally dependent on her memory. Metcalf, known for and , captures both the fierce control and deep shame that defined their toxic relationship. “She’s as close to a theater goddess as exists in real life,” said co-creator Ian Brennan, praising Metcalf’s ability to humanize Augusta without softening her cruelty. Suzanna Son as Adeline Watkins: The model-turned-actress Suzanna Son portrays Adeline Watkins, a character inspired by a woman who claimed to have dated Gein for two decades. In a 1957 interview, the real Adeline described Ed as “sweet” and “nice,” insisting she never suspected him of violence. In the show, Adeline is portrayed as both Gein’s confidante and mirror — a woman equally fascinated by death and darkness. Son is best known for Red Rocket and The Idol .

The model-turned-actress Suzanna Son portrays Adeline Watkins, a character inspired by a woman who claimed to have dated Gein for two decades. In a 1957 interview, the real Adeline described Ed as “sweet” and “nice,” insisting she never suspected him of violence. In the show, Adeline is portrayed as both Gein’s confidante and mirror — a woman equally fascinated by death and darkness. Son is best known for and . Joey Pollari as Anthony Perkins: Joey Pollari portrays the real-life Hollywood star, Anthony Perkins, in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. The story showcases how Anthony's portrayal of a character named Norman Bates, inspired by Ed Gein, for the 1960 film Psycho, affected him psychologically, and also explores his struggles with his sexuality. The American actor Joey Pollari is known for his role as Eric Tanner in Love, Simon .

Joey Pollari portrays the real-life Hollywood star, Anthony Perkins, in The story showcases how Anthony's portrayal of a character named Norman Bates, inspired by Ed Gein, for the 1960 film affected him psychologically, and also explores his struggles with his sexuality. The American actor Joey Pollari is known for his role as Eric Tanner in . Tom Hollander as Alfred Hitchcock: In Monster: The Ed Gein Story, actor Tom Hollander portrays legendary English director Alfred Hitchcock, representing the cultural ripple effect of Gein’s crimes. Hitchcock’s 1960 masterpiece Psycho drew direct inspiration from Gein’s obsession with his mother and his macabre behavior. Hollander has previously appeared in Pride & Prejudice and Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.

In actor Tom Hollander portrays legendary English director Alfred Hitchcock, representing the cultural ripple effect of Gein’s crimes. Hitchcock’s 1960 masterpiece drew direct inspiration from Gein’s obsession with his mother and his macabre behavior. Hollander has previously appeared in and Olivia Williams as Alma Reville: The European actress Olivia Williams plays Alma Reville, Hitchcock’s wife and longtime creative collaborator. A gifted editor and screenwriter, Reville shaped many of her husband’s most iconic films, including Shadow of a Doubt and Suspicion . Olivia Williams has worked on projects such as The Sixth Sense and The Crown.

The European actress Olivia Williams plays Alma Reville, Hitchcock’s wife and longtime creative collaborator. A gifted editor and screenwriter, Reville shaped many of her husband’s most iconic films, including and . Olivia Williams has worked on projects such as and Vicky Krieps as Ilse Koch: Vicky Krieps embodies Ilse Koch, the Nazi war criminal known as the “Beast of Buchenwald,” who served as one of Gein’s disturbing inspirations. In the series, Koch appears through hallucinations and fragmented memories. Krieps has previously appeared in Phantom Thread and Bergman Island. The series shows that it was her comics and the story that led him to use human parts to create different things, like a bowl made out of a skull.

Vicky Krieps embodies Ilse Koch, the Nazi war criminal known as the “Beast of Buchenwald,” who served as one of Gein’s disturbing inspirations. In the series, Koch appears through hallucinations and fragmented memories. Krieps has previously appeared in and The series shows that it was her comics and the story that led him to use human parts to create different things, like a bowl made out of a skull. Lesley Manville as Bernice Worden: The English actress Lesley Manville portrays Bernice Worden, Gein’s final victim and the woman whose murder ultimately exposed his crimes. Worden, a respected local hardware store owner, was discovered dead in Gein’s farmhouse in 1957, leading to his arrest. Manville, known for Phantom Thread and Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris , grounds the character in small-town normalcy, emphasizing the humanity lost amid the horror.

The English actress Lesley Manville portrays Bernice Worden, Gein’s final victim and the woman whose murder ultimately exposed his crimes. Worden, a respected local hardware store owner, was discovered dead in Gein’s farmhouse in 1957, leading to his arrest. Manville, known for and , grounds the character in small-town normalcy, emphasizing the humanity lost amid the horror. Charlie Hall as Deputy Frank Worden: The American actor Charlie Hall plays Deputy Frank Worden, Bernice’s son and the man who uncovered his mother’s fate. As per real-life records, Frank grew suspicious of Ed and decided to report him to the police. It was after his complaint that police searched Ed’s home and found Bernice Worden’s body. Hall — previously seen in The Sex Lives of College Girls — brings quiet intensity to a role that connects personal tragedy with the broader investigation.

The cast is rounded out by Tyler Jacob Moore as Sheriff Arthur Schley, the officer who led the case; Will Brill as filmmaker Tobe Hooper, who drew inspiration from Gein for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre; Mimi Kennedy as Dr. Mildred Newman, a psychologist connected to Anthony Perkins’ story; Joey Pollari as Perkins himself, who immortalized Norman Bates; and Robin Weigert as Enid Watkins, Adeline’s weary mother.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story premiered on October 3, 2025, with eight intense episodes now streaming on Netflix.