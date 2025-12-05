Tommy sits down with the guys for a candid talk about the ladies in Ready to Love Season 11

Promotional poster for Ready to Love season 11

Ready to Love season 11 episode 5, Soul Train and Soul Mates, aired on December 5, 2025.

The cast members enjoyed their time with each other during the Motown party and explored their connections.

At the end of the episode, host Tommy Miles sat down with the men and asked them about their equations with the ladies on the show.

They were also asked to talk about which of the ladies they don’t feel connected to.

The ladies who would be picked by the male cast members as the least favourite would eventually be eliminated from the show.

Ready to Love is a dating reality show where men and women in their 30s and 40s search for love.

Ready to Love season 11 episode 5: The men talk about the ladies and their connection with Tommy

After the Motown party, Tommy joined the guys and started discussing the ladies on the show.

He stated:

“As you know we have got some business to attend to. So, let’s get right to it. Any connections being made?”

To this, most of the male cast members remarked, “More than ever.”

This got Tommy intrigued, and he turned and asked each cast member about their current connections on the show.

While Steven talked about Ashante and stated:

“It’s a real good vibe man, she is fun, she is all that stuff.”

Darius told Tommy that he is “vibing” with Ashley.

When asked if there is anyone else he feels connected with, he stated:

“It is real close, it is a tie. But it is gotta between Ashante and Domo (Dominique).”

Carde agreed with Darius and remarked:

“Dominique is more than meets the eye. She is funny but also, like, pry over you. She has, you know, a lot of these qualities that, you know, you find in a woman you want.”

Tommy then turned to Devon, who confessed that he is getting close to Shannon after tonight’s party.

But at the end, he also admitted that “Dominique is still my boo.”

Chris also talked about his connection with Nicole and remarked that the duo had a great conversation during the party.

The men seemed to be quite smitten by Dominique, as Bello too talked about his connection with Dominique.

“At the very beginning. Dominique hit everything. Vibe, the connection. Dominique is still my top.”

Tommy then turned to the hard part and asked about the ladies the men are not connecting with.

To this Vince stated:

“I am not connecting with Christina. She is very adamant about money meaning a lot to her and this person did this for me, and this person did that for me. And that means they are stepping up. If you are looking to lean over my money, lean to what I have, then this ain’t for you.”

Chris too shared the same sentiments for Christina and remarked,

“Unfortunately it is Christina. It is disheartening because in 85% of her, she is exactly what I want, but on the other side, if this is true, then this other 85 does not matter.”

Bello too agreed with Chris and Vince.

Devon and Steven listed Donnah as the lady they feel least connected to.

Vince was not happy about guys talking negatively about Donna.

He stated in his confessional:

“Here people say Donna does not have time. But she does not have time for you! Because I talk to Donna, and I don’t think she is busy. Man, she is not feeling you.”

Tommy then tells the guys to talk to the ladies and let one of them know that they are not “ready to love.”

Vince shared his apprehension about guys choosing Donna as the person to leave, as she is the only one he feels most connected to.

