Ready to Love season 11: Nicole and Devon get to know each other while playing cricket

Ready to Love promotional poster (Image Via instagram@owntv)

Ready to Love, season 11, episode 4, featured the couples on dates.

Host Tommy Miller shared that the ladies' assignment for the week was inviting the boys to their favourite spot.

These spots are those that hold a special connection to the ladies who wanted to test out the compatibility with the boys.

The episode saw Nicole inviting Devon to play cricket with her.

Ready to Love is an unscripted reality dating show where Black men and women in their 30s and 40s search for love.

The hopefuls draw closer to each other and discover their connection.

They also get to choose who will stay or get eliminated from the show.

Season 11 of Ready to Love is set in Detroit and is hosted by Tommy Miles.

Ready to Love season 11 episode 4: Nicole invited Devon to test their chemistry in person















Nicole shared that since they had to invite the guys into their personal spaces, she asked Devon to come to the cricket club.

In her diary cam, she said:



“I am super excited because today we are gonna do something fun. We are playing cricket.”



The duo met enthusiastically and hugged each other.

Nicole further shared on her diary cam that, ever since they started dating, they have always been on the phone, so the date is a great opportunity for them to understand their connection.

Nicole talked to Devon about playing cricket and inquired if he had ever played it.

Devon admitted that he has never played it and remarked that it is like “tennis.”

Nicole then explained that it is more like baseball.

Devon talked about his connection with Dominique but also expressed a desire to explore his connection with Nicole.

Devon said in his confessional interview:



“Dominique is my boo. Everytime me and Dominique are around each other we have got this flirtatious energy. But I like Nicole. She is very easy to talk to, down to earth. We had a strong connection right from the very first mixer. And now it is time to see where we can take that.”



The duo played cricket enthusiastically, and Devon admitted in his confessional interview that his skills are “pretty nice.”

Nicole, on the other hand, called herself competitive but admitted that the game is hard.

She remarked:



“I love competition and I am in it to win it. But it was so hard. I was just freaking out.”



Nicole finally admitted that the game is “way harder” than it looked.

Later, after playing a game of cricket, the couple sat down for a heart-to-heart.

Nicole asked Devon about his ideal woman.

Devon candidly replied:



“I need someone who is smart. I need someone who is kind and thinks about the world beyond themselves.”



Nicole agrees with his thoughts and remarks that she feels the same way.

She said:



“I feel a strong sense of responsibility in lot of areas and I tend to step up in the leadership roles.”



She added that she “wants to make a change.”

Nicole also confessed that if she finds the right partner who can encourage her, then she could work on making that happen.

She added:



“I do think that we have a lot in common, we share a lot of similarities and if nothing else, I know we have a good time together. I am excited to see where it goes and what happens in this journey.”



She revealed that she had a great time with Devon.

She appeared positive and remarked that their relationship can “blossom” into something more.

Stay tuned for more such updates.