Jovon & Annalyn join 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days as the married couple who have never met

Jovon and Annalyn from 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days (Image via TLC)

In the vast expanse of human longing, where phones connect distant shores, and promises travel online, Jovon, raised in Alabama, and Annalyn, born in the Philippines, share a rare story.

At 38 each, they tied the knot without holding hands or even seeing one another - connected through Filipino Cupid sometime in 2019.

Their bond deepened through shared whispers of belief and daily trifles, culminating in a virtual wedding on February 15, 2022, at 7 pm MST, approved later by consulates in September that year.

Now, in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 8, they venture toward that first encounter, a journey of nearly 10,000 miles heavy with unspoken trials.​

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 8 unveils Jovon and Annalyn







90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days returns on December 7 at 8/7c on TLC, drawing viewers into tales of love tested by distance and difference.

Among eight couples, Jovon and Annalyn emerge distinct: legally wed yet strangers in flesh, their six-year saga began online and led to a pandemic-era ceremony unseen by physical presence.

TLC's preview captures Jovon in a care home, declaring to an elderly listener, “I've never even met my wife yet,” her shock mirroring the astonishment that grips observers of such ventures.​

The show spotlights their path as Jovon travels to Dasmariñas in Cavite, where Annalyn tends as a caregiver, a graduate of St. Martin School of Advanced Technology and Caregiver, and a holder of a Real Estate Virtual Assistant Course from 2021.

She juggles roles as daughter, sister, godmother, and steward to pets—dogs Onyx, Maki, Phoebe, and cats Lily, Mito, Toby—amid losses like Shane in November 2023 and Castiel in August that year.

Dance and film stir her spirit, as do travels through her homeland's rugged paths by ATV and boat.​

Challenges loom in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, where strong wills clash over money's stewardship, life's rhythms, and roles carved by custom.

Jovon, guarding his days in privacy with accounts shielded from gaze, contrasts Annalyn's open glimpses of kin and creatures.

Their virtual rite followed an emerald ring mailed in early 2022, after proposals kindled by core alignments, yet in-person steps reveal rifts in independence and expectation.​

A bond across screens in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Filipino Cupid sparked their flame, a platform where pixels paint affections profound enough for oaths.

Over the years, they navigated the unseen currents of commitment, marrying amid global stillness when borders barred bodies.

“Legally married yet meeting for the first time!” TLC notes, as Jovon and Annalyn’s six-year online romance now crests into reality's forge.​

In trailers for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Jovon muses on Annalyn's divergence from familiar molds: she seeks neither “six packs, six figures, or six inches.”

Video calls flicker with such candor, while elders probe his tale, yielding silence at the revelation of a wife unmet.

Forums hum with this oddity amid the season's array—Elise from Hunt for Love, virgins under watchful eyes, age chasms, hidden pasts—yet Jovon and Annalyn carve their niche in matrimony's bold experiment.​​

Annalyn embodies multiplicity: animal guardian through grief, family pillar with a mother's steadfast aid, explorer of her land's wild graces.

Jovon comments from afar on her posts, and their followers follow a quiet thread binding separate shores.

As 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days unfolds, their meeting probes if digital vows withstand the weight of nearness, where finances, customs, and solitary habits meet in trial.​

Echoes of endurance in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Compromises mark their course, as open words and regard weave through clashes of personality and purse. Despite equal years, perspectives diverge on gender's ancient dance and wealth's wise path.

Yet mutual yielding and respect sustain, evident in ongoing ties post-2025 rendezvous.​

The season's tapestry includes Forrest and Sheena's virgin vigil via cameras, Lisa's veiled five marriages and lesbian years, and Laura's 20-year gap with philosophical Birkan.

Jovon and Annalyn thread through, their unread pages turning under TLC's lens in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Viewers witness if love, sworn sightless, blooms or bends when eyes at last align.​

Their story recalls how hearts, untethered by miles, pledge in faith's quiet realm, awaiting the body's proof.

Stay tuned for more updates.