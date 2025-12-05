The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives couple Bret and Demi reflect on how the Marciano drama deepened their relationship

Demi Engemann and Bret Engemann (Image via Instagram @demilucymay)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives returned to the spotlight after Demi and Bret Engemann discussed how recent events have affected their relationship.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on December 5, the couple addressed the attention surrounding Demi’s interactions with Marciano Brunette, which began during filming and continued as the season aired.

The discussion focused on how they handled the public response, the rumors, and the pressure placed on their marriage. Bret spoke openly and said, “She’s my best friend,” noting how difficult it was to watch Demi deal with ongoing claims online and on the show.

He added that he saw her daily actions and wanted people to understand her side. Bret also explained that the situation led him to feel even closer to his wife, saying he had “fallen more deeply in love with her through this process.”

Demi responded with appreciation, calling their bond the foundation of their life and saying Bret had been her support throughout the situation.

Their interview also connected back to earlier moments from Vanderpump Villa and Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, where Demi stated nothing happened between her and Marciano, and Bret supported her publicly and on social media.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Bret explains how the situation changed their relationship





Bret used the interview to explain how the past year affected his view of their marriage and the way they handled public claims.

He shared that watching Demi respond to the attention and rumors gave him a clearer view of her commitment to their relationship.

Bret said, “I’ve fallen more deeply in love with her through this process,” explaining that their communication became stronger as they addressed each new claim.

He also said his main concern was how quickly others dismissed Demi’s statements, noting, “The reaction to her saying she was a victim was to not believe her.”

Bret added that Demi was not trying to form a connection with Marciano and was not behaving in a way that suggested she was interested.

He pointed back to earlier comments he made online, where he defended her and said she handled the situation with patience.

Bret explained that their focus remained on maintaining trust and discussing each issue directly.

He also said their family life continued normally during the discussion period, and they kept their priorities centered on each other.

Bret described the experience as one that required them to speak openly about boundaries and expectations.

Demi gives her perspective on the rumors and earlier episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Demi used the interview to restate that nothing happened between her and Marciano during filming. She said she tried to be friendly and social, but her actions were misread.

Demi explained, “There wasn’t even a remote attraction,” and said she spoke about her marriage several times while filming.

She added that she wore her ring the entire time and made her status clear. Demi said it was important to explain this again because the rumors continued after the season ended.

She also said Bret’s support helped her stay calm as the discussion online grew. Demi noted that Marciano later repeated claims that suggested she was unfaithful, which she denied.

She said, “It sucks that women can’t be kind and friendly without it being taken the wrong way.”

Demi also addressed the moment the show revisited claims about Bret, which he denied. She said they discussed those scenes privately and agreed to respond only with facts.

Demi stated that their focus was to present accurate information and not react to assumptions.

She said the interview gave them a chance to clarify events from both shows and explain how they handled questions about their marriage.

