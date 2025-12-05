Christina and Vince get into a heated disagreement over B-word remark on Ready to Love Season 11 episode 5

Promotional poster for Ready to Love season 11

Christina lashed out at Vince for saying the B word for another cast member on Ready To Love season 11 episode 5.

Vince’s conduct was discussed by the ladies with Tommy during the last episode.

Lauren was surprised when the other cast members told her that she was addressed with the slur by Vince in the last episode.

During the latest episode, she talked to Christina about this “unacceptable behaviour” by Vince.

Though later in the episode, the duo sat down and talked about their issues.

But Christina confronted Vince about his attitude, which led to a heated argument between the two.

Ready to Love season 11 episode 5: Christina voiced her disapproval over Vince’s remarks about Lauren

During the Motown party, the ladies and men mingled with each other to understand their connection better.

When it was Christina and Vince’s turn to talk, Christina remarked:

“It’s you and I. Come on, let’s do it. Get some new energy. I’d like for us to figure out where, you know, more about each other so that we can understand who we are.”

Vince was curious, and he wanted to ask her when things turned sour between them.

To this Christine remarked:

“Cuz, I am not a fake person. And the reason why I felt different is because a friend of mine has been called a b**ch.”

She then stated in her confessional interview:

“You are using the B word, and you know you’re in a setting to find love with all these beautiful, talented, hardworking women.”

Vince then remarked that he has apologized to Lauren for this and he was also not happy that she judged him.

He said that instead of judging and talking behind him, she could have reached out to him and talked about it.

Vince then remarked in his confessional:

“It sounds ironic coming off of me disrespecting someone that I’m talking about respect, but Christina is very disrespectful. She made a judgement point without talking to me.”

The duo starts arguing with each other as Vince states that she didn’t come and speak with him like she “speaks with everyone else.”

Christina then said that she does not treat every man the same way.

She said:

“Let me help you understand something. I’m not going to treat every man the same because I’m interested in some man. The three men that I was interested in and I mentioned my needs. They want to make sure I’m okay in every scenario.”

Vince clapped back, saying that those men bought her the “spot massage.”

Christine in her confessional said:

“I felt like Vince needed to confirm for himself that I was not interested in the way that I am not.”

She then clarified to Vince that she did not ask anyone for anything.

But Vince was not convinced and started implying that material things make her happy.

To this Christina remarked:

“Let me help you understand something. Okay baby and do right baby. You might get me.”

But Vince seemed to think that Christina is not looking for love. He stated:

“Okay Christina, I don’t think you are looking for love. We see what you are ready for. Like, we could understand what you’re ready for. All you trying to do is get paid.”

Christina keeps her side of things stating that she is looking for someone who is a “provider.”

She said:

“And if you can’t take care of me as well as my daddy take care of my mama for 39 years, I don’t want it.”

They then agreed that they are not compatible and have different outlooks.

The duo ended their conversation by thanking each other for their honest opinion about each other.

