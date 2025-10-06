What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for October 6, 2025

Jeremy Horton (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on October 6, 2025, Thomas confronted Chad about family lies, Cat and Rafe investigated Gwen’s suspicious behavior, and Jeremy returned to face his past mistakes.

At the Horton house on Days of Our Lives, Thomas shared his feelings of betrayal, forcing Chad to face the consequences of his actions. The tense conversation showed the challenges in their family and hinted at possible reconciliation.

Other Salem residents also faced problems. Jennifer argued with Cat over past grudges, while Stephanie tried to process Jeremy’s unexpected return. The episode mixed tension with lighter moments, showing how past choices still affect the present.

Thomas confronts Chad

The Days of Our Lives episode began at the Horton house, with Thomas upset about Chad lying about Cat. After some urging, Thomas shared how hurt he felt. He was angry and confused, especially since he liked Cat and had been okay with Stephanie before.

Chad tried to explain himself, but Thomas stayed firm, questioning why his father’s choices always caused problems. Their argument showed tension and family struggles. At one point, Chad knelt before Thomas, hoping to be forgiven.

Cat and Rafe investigate Gwen

Cat met with Rafe to talk about Gwen’s strange behavior and her blackout at lunch. They agreed Gwen was likely involved in EJ’s plan. Rafe told Cat to get EJ to show Gwen the construction site without raising suspicion.

Cat also admitted her complicated feelings for Chad, which Rafe understood.

They planned how to watch Gwen carefully, noticing her constant phone checking as a possible clue. This added suspense and hinted at more twists with EJ’s scheme.

Jennifer confronts Cat

Jennifer surprised the Horton family at the Pub and confronted Cat about past issues. She was frustrated with Chad’s actions and Mark Greene’s parole, which put Cat on the defensive.

Kayla tried to calm things down, giving a heartfelt speech about forgiveness, but Jennifer stayed firm, showing how past grudges still affected everyone. This scene highlighted the tension between the Johnsons and Hortons and the challenges of trust and forgiveness in Salem.

Jeremy returns to Salem

Jeremy showed up at Stephanie’s apartment with flowers, hoping to prove he had changed. He told her he was back in town with good intentions and wanted to show he had turned over a new leaf. Stephanie was cautious but curious, unsure if he had really changed.

The meeting was tense and emotional. Jeremy explained his progress in therapy, finishing school, and fixing his legal problems. Stephanie stayed skeptical but a bit hopeful, leaving viewers wondering what would happen next.

Emotional reunions

The episode ended with emotional moments. Thomas ran into Jennifer’s arms after a tense confrontation with Chad, adding more family drama. Cat and Felicity shared a lighter moment, picking up cookies for Mark, giving a small sense of relief. Stephanie talked with Kayla about Jeremy’s visit, feeling cautiously hopeful but still careful.

Rafe met Steve at the Pub to talk about Jeremy, showing that Salem’s residents would keep facing both personal and investigative challenges. The episode balanced emotions and suspense, keeping viewers interested in the characters’ stories.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.