Married at First Sight UK star Steven faces criticism from ex Chloe after his dinner party outburst

Anita and Paul from Married At First Sight UK season 10 (Image via Channel 4)

Steven, a participant on Married at First Sight UK, drew attention following an incident at a dinner party on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

During the episode, Julia-Ruth informed Steven’s wife, Nelly, that he had been discussing past romantic encounters while she was at home recovering from a broken rib.

Chloe, who used to be with Steven and has two children with him, made a TikTok video on the 4th of October in which she talked about the case. She explained that while filming, Steven was not involved with a new lady in secret, and she also reacted to the allegations that his ex-partner, Melissa Stacey, made.

Chloe also commented on the editing of the show and how participants’ behaviour is portrayed.

Chloe reacts to Steven's dinner party outburst on Married at First Sight UK

Chloe addresses claims about Steven’s relationships

Chloe began by clarifying allegations about Steven’s romantic relationships during the show. She explained that Steven did not have a secret "girlfriend" at the time of filming Married at First Sight UK and provided further details about the situation. She explained their relationship history, saying,

"We had around about a six to seven year romantic relationship, which we then broke off, and have since had around about a five-year co-parenting relationship."

Chloe highlighted that the break-up was friendly and that she and Steven keep in touch about their kids. She also responded to the allegations by Melissa Stacey, pointing out that public messages and screenshots do not reveal a secret relationship while filming.

Chloe went through events that started in January 2025 when Steven told her he was going to meet someone from the area, but added that it was not going to be successful, explaining that about six weeks later, Steven advised her that "it didn't work out." She further said that the talk happened before the beginning of filming.

Regarding screenshots shared by Melissa, Chloe explained that a screenshot of a conversation between Melissa and Steven’s brother "cements" that they were not in a relationship. She noted Steven’s consistent communication with family, making it unlikely a relationship would have been kept secret.

Comments on show editing and behaviour portrayal

Chloe further commented on the depiction of incidents and the characterization of the show, stating that she would not approve of the outbursts or that type of conduct, and that those scenes are being extensively edited to give that particular look.

She mentioned another contestant, Leah, and said that the filmmakers had "done a little bit dirty" with the editing process of Leah's character.

She went on to explain that the show is filmed over 12 weeks, but what is shown to the audience is only an hour of footage for each of the four nights; hence, the complete picture is not revealed, and they rely a lot on editing.

Chloe emphasized she was not trying to defend Steven or criticize Melissa, stating,

"I'm in no way coming to Steven's rescue. He didn't even know I was making this video, nor was I trying to bash Melissa."

Co-parenting and communication

Chloe described her co-parenting relationship with Steven in detail, stating that since "day dot," they have kept very open communication lines, mainly talking about their children, their welfare, and what has happened in their lives.

Moreover, they talk about life events, work, and relationships. She underlined the frequent conversation between them. With her video, Chloe intended to set the record straight about Steven and the show’s inaccurate depictions of events with some background facts. She concluded,

"I just had to say what I know because it's just I don't think it's right. But yeah, so I'm glad I got that off my chest. And hopefully that has cleared up some of the BS going around."

Stay tuned for more updates.