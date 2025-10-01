First glimpse of Nelly and Steven’s emotional commitment ceremony talk on Married at First Sight UK

Nelly from MAFS UK (Image via Channel 4)

Married at First Sight UK returned on E4 on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, with the couples preparing for their first commitment ceremony. Channel 4 released an early clip ahead of the episode showing how some of the participants are reflecting on their weddings and honeymoons.

The footage centres on Nelly and Steven, one of the most talked-about pairings of series 10.

In the video, they sit down with the experts Paul Brunson, Charlene Douglas, and Mel Schilling to discuss the first weeks of their marriage.

The scene highlights Nelly opening up about her past relationships and how those experiences have shaped her feelings now.

She says she worries about “showing too much emotion” because in her previous relationship, she was told,

“Oh, for God’s sake, you’re crying again,” and adds, “sometimes I think I shouldn’t give those emotions because what if it happens again. And then the tears kept leaking from my face.”

The experts respond by encouraging her to be kinder to herself, while Steven stays close beside her. Tonight’s episode airs at 9 p.m. on E4 and will show all the couples facing the experts together for the first time.

Nelly explains her fears and how past experiences influence her feelings in Married at First Sight UK

In the clip released by Channel 4, Nelly explains that although she has enjoyed her “dream honeymoon” with Steven, she still finds it difficult to be open.

Sitting with the experts, she tells them she worries about being “too emotional” because of her past.

She recalls how in her last relationship, she would be told, “oh for God’s sake you’re crying again,” which made her hold back.

This has led her to question whether she should “give those emotions” at all.

Her words show that the commitment ceremony is not only about the couple’s relationship but also about each participant’s personal growth since the wedding.

Charlene Douglas responds directly to Nelly by saying,

“I really applaud the fact that you did that, and I could see that that wasn’t an easy thing for you to do.”

She adds that “it’s alright to show emotion” and that it reflects more on past partners who “weren’t able to hold that.”

The exchange sets the tone for the episode by showing how emotional honesty is encouraged by the experts and supported by the spouse.

Steven’s support and the experts’ advice shape their first ceremony appearance in Married at First Sight UK

As Nelly shares her thoughts, Steven sits close, smiles at her, and rubs her shoulder during the conversation, signalling his support.

Charlene emphasises that “Steven can be there for you,” pointing out that the dynamic in this marriage is different from Nelly’s past experiences.

Nelly responds with “I feel it,” confirming that she recognises his support. This segment also highlights the role of the experts.

Alongside Charlene, Paul Brunson and Mel Schilling listen as the couple reflects on their honeymoon and plans for the future.

The clip shows how the first commitment ceremony will allow each couple to review their progress and hear feedback from the panel.

Viewers will also see how other couples approach the same process later in the episode.

The early release sets expectations for a night of honest conversations and decisions as the participants decide whether to continue their marriages.

Married at First Sight UK airs Sunday to Thursday at 9 p.m. on E4, and tonight’s episode will reveal how the remaining couples respond when asked about their relationships in front of the experts.

_________________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.