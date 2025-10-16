Married at First Sight UK star Steven breaks silence after Paul Brunson’s tough words during heated commitment ceremony

Nelly and Steven from Married At First Sight UK 2025 (Image via Instagram/@stevespringett4)

Married at First Sight UK star Steven has addressed relationship expert Paul C. Brunson following a confrontation at the show’s recent commitment ceremony.

The incident occurred after Paul called out Steven regarding his behavior toward his wife, Nelly. On the show, Nelly shared that she felt her feelings had been minimized, prompting a direct response from Paul during the discussion.

Steven later used Instagram to post a statement reflecting on the moment and his approach to the marriage moving forward, clarifying his perspective after the televised exchange.

Incident at the commitment ceremony

During the ceremony, Nelly spoke about her experience in marriage, explaining that she felt her concerns were overlooked.

Steven questioned why his own feelings were not being considered, asking Paul why his feelings were not taken into account. Paul responded that this was a "deflection" and added that the focus at that moment was on Nelly.

The tension followed earlier disagreements between the couple, including an argument in which Steven referred to Nelly as a "f***ing idiot."

The situation had previously escalated after Nelly sustained an injury and Steven went to a pub instead of returning home, which led to disapproval from the other cast members.

Paul Brunson’s comments on Instagram

After the episode aired on Tuesday, October 14, Paul Brunson addressed the situation on his Instagram page. Posting a clip of the confrontation, he stated:

“I don’t take moments like this lightly. Before I speak up on @e4mafsuk, I pay close attention, because one moment can’t tell a full story. But when a pattern starts to form? That’s when I step in.”

He continued by summarizing Nelly’s concerns, explaining that she had shared something many people experience but rarely express.

She felt that her feelings had been "minimized," that her issues were often deflected, and that she hadn’t felt emotionally safe. Paul noted that when this pattern repeated in real time, he stepped in.

Paul also explained his role as an expert on the programme, stating that they provide couples with the tools, space, and sometimes "hard truths" needed to grow as individuals and in their relationships, and that he promises to always show up with honesty and care.

Steven’s response on Instagram

Following the episode, Steven shared a statement on his own Instagram account addressing Paul’s comments and the events at the ceremony. He wrote:

“We’ve weathered the storms, not to return to who we were, but to grow into who we are meant to be. Our Marriage didn’t just survive - it deepened, it bloomed & it taught us how to see each other more clearly. Now we look ahead, not with fear of our pasts, but with gratitude for the growth it brought us.”

He continued by acknowledging Paul Brunson directly, expressing gratitude for the moment and noting that although he initially "clapped back," the clarity provided by Paul opened his eyes and heart.

Steven also explained his personal approach to vulnerability, stating that who he was and who he is now are very different. He described how he had previously built walls to protect himself, shutting out people who tried to get close.

He reflected that up until that point in the journey, he wasn’t fully giving himself to the marriage, but he is now choosing to engage differently, open, honest, and ready to be "vulnerable," moving forward with awareness.

Stay tuned for more updates.