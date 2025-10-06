Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 6, 2025, Monday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy

On Monday, October 6, 2025, Jeopardy! aired another exciting episode as part of its 42nd season. Tonight’s episode featured a thrilling contest between three contestants: Kate Kostelnik, Brian Dixon, and the defending champion, TJ Fisher. With TJ seeking his third win, the stakes were high and viewers eagerly awaited the winner.



This episode saw TJ Fisher win his third straight. His dominance, especially in Double Jeopardy, helped him defeat the competition. Kate and Brian had good moments, but TJ's strategic play, especially on the Daily Doubles, was better.



Since 1964, Jeopardy! has given audiences intellectual challenges and a fast-paced quiz format. Tonight's episode showed why the show is still popular after decades.

Jeopardy! Episode Highlights: October 6, 2025

Jeopardy! Round:



The Jeopardy! Round featured six categories: Stuff Happened In October, Advertising, 3-Letter Names, Hockey, Possessive Phrases, and We Got The Beach. Hockey fans didn't start well as Brian finished with $0 after this segment. Kate led with $2,000 at break, followed by Brian with $600 and TJ with $200.

Kate was the most consistent on Jeopardy!, answering 5 questions correctly with 1 wrong. Despite his low score, TJ started well with 4 correct and 3 incorrect answers. In contrast, Brian struggled with the round, answering only one question correctly and making no mistakes.



Double Jeopardy! Round

The Double Jeopardy! Round introduced more complex categories, including Pre-21st Century Fantasy Literature, Awards & Honors, Crossword Clues "F," A Country But Not A Country, Band Of Sisters, and Feeding Time At The Zoo.

After winning $3,200 from the second Daily Double, TJ took advantage of this round. Kate's third Daily Double was a strong moment, but a “reading the question” error let TJ win.



TJ's lead grew as he improved his strategy and correct answers. The round ended with a runaway lead, and his consistent performance made him hard to catch. Brian and Kate struggled to challenge TJ's dominance.



Final Jeopardy! Round:

The Final Jeopardy! clue came from the category TV 2025.

The clue read: The star of this new streaming drama said, "Nobody could gain a pound, lose a pound…we had to look exactly the same for 7 months."

The correct response was What is The Pitt?

TJ was unchallenged in Final Jeopardy, but Ken Jennings made a rare mistake by saying TJ would win his third game tomorrow. TJ had his third win today and was going for his fourth tomorrow. TJ answered correctly and won the game despite this small mistake.

Jeopardy! Game Recap - Monday, October 6, 2025

Interviews:

Kate started a mobile fitness business with her husband.

Brian’s mother was on the show 20 years ago.

TJ wants to spend the winnings to help reopen a community theater.

TJ Fisher beat Jeopardy! for the third time on October 6, 2025. The Double Jeopardy! Round was where TJ built an insurmountable lead, but he was consistent throughout. Kate and Brian struggled but couldn't beat TJ's performance. With each episode, Jeopardy! fans eagerly await the next. TJ is entering his fourth win, so this exciting season is anyone's guess.