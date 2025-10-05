Days Of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (October 6 to October 10, 2025)

A still from Days Of Our Lives (Images via Facebook/DaysOfOurLives)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives from October 6 to 10, 2025 reveal that things will get dramatic for the residents of Salem, and several interesting plot points will be explored and unraveled. Thomas DiMera will have an adverse reaction to finding out that Chad DiMera and Cat Greene have started dating without asking for his approval. Marlena Evans will give Rachel an earful after finding out that she had been the person who had spilled the secret to Thomas.

Meanwhile, Johnny DiMera will have to work really hard to prove himself to be innocent since Sophia Choi had done her best to try to frame him. Johnny and Chanel Dupree’s marriage will be affected after they end up not being able to finally adopt Tesoro, Tate Black, and Sophia’s biological son. In addition to these developments, spoilers also reveal that Stephanie Johnson will be uncomfortable around her former boyfriend, Jeremy Horton, who will end up moving into Salem and settling down.

3 major developments to expect on Days Of Our Lives from October 6 to 10, 2025

1) Thomas DiMera will be angry after finding out the news of Chad DiMera and Cat Greens dating after Rachel spills the news to him

In the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives from October 6 to 10, 2025, spoilers reveal that Thomas DiMera will meet with Rachel and end up finding out from her the news of Chad DiMera and Cat Greene dating. Thomas will be hurt since Chad had previously lied to him and knew that he did not approve of Cat since she had impersonated herself as Abigail DiMera, who was deceased. The plot also hints that Cat and Chad would also end up facing some pressure romantically since Thomas might urge them to break up. Meanwhile, Marlena Evans will also end up scolding Rachel since she knew that Rachel had no business sharing secrets with Thomas.

2) Johnny DiMera will be stuck in a precarious situation where he will have to prove his innocence after Sophia Choi tries her best to frame him as unfit to adopt Tesoro

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives reveal that Sophia Choi will end up falsely framing Johnny DiMera as unfit to adopt Tesoro and file a complaint against him, and say that Holly Jonas and he had engaged in explicit activities together. Johnny will end up doing his best to prove himself to be innocent and will also be successful in his endeavors. However, Johnny and his wife, Chanel Dupree, will not be eligible to adopt Tesoro any longer, and their marriage will also get adversely affected.

3) Stephanie Johnson will have a hard time trying to cope with the fact that her former boyfriend, Jeremy Horton, is moving back into Salem and settling down there

Spoilers for the upcoming episodes of Days Of Our Lives reveal that Stephanie Johnson will end up having a hard time coping with the fact that her former boyfriend, Jeremy Horton, has arrived to Salem with flowers for her.

Fans can watch the show on Peacock.