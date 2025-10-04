Days of Our Lives weekly update (September 29 to October 3, 2025):Cat & Chad Go Public, Rachel Reveals a Shocking Secret, and Leo Saves Gwen

Days of our Lives © Peacock

Days of Our Lives aired several exciting episodes from September 29 to October 3, 2025, full of dramatic moments and shocking twists. These episodes are filled with tension, love, and suspense, with characters facing challenges and revelations that change the course of their lives.



The latest soap opera episodes continue to entertain. From the September 29 blackout to the confrontations and romantic developments, Days of Our Lives is a compelling drama, intrigue, and passion-filled show. Chad, Cat, Rachel, and others make life-changing decisions, making each episode more suspenseful.

A hectic week is promised by the show's constant mix of romance, personal conflicts, and shocking developments. The soap opera Days of Our Lives remains popular on daytime TV. Detailed analysis of this week.

Days of Our Lives: Everything to know about what happened in the episode from September 29 to October 3, 2025

The Power Surge and Relationship Reveals

Relationships changed during Salem's blackout. The power outage trapped EJ and Belle in an elevator, causing tension. Belle's asthma attack heightened their conflict. After a quiet moment, EJ expressed his desire to reconcile. Belle maintained that they had no more affection.

During the blackout, Chad and Cat had a romantic evening and made love. They opened up about their relationship, starting a new chapter.

Rachel’s Shocking Confession

Rachel shocked Thomas by telling him his father, Chad, was dating Cat. Thomas was shocked, still processing Cat's pretense of being his mother when she arrived in Salem. A major change in their relationship caused family turmoil. Thomas called Chad a liar after Chad tried to comfort him.

Gwen’s Unexpected Rescue

Leo helped Gwen when she was trapped at the free clinic construction site during the blackout. After getting a tip about the blackout's source, Leo broke Gwen out. Gwen lied, saying she was on a tour when EJ disappeared. Leo persuaded Gwen to leave Salem, but she declined. Gwen confronted EJ about abandoning her, escalating the conflict.

Chad and Cat Go Public

After their blackout night together, Chad and Cat's romance became public. Chad revealed his relationship to everyone after no longer hiding it. This bold move showed both characters' desire to advance their relationship. Thomas's anger toward his father increased after their relationship was revealed.

Xander and Sarah’s Complicated Relationship

Despite the blackout and their emotional connection, Xander and Sarah had unresolved issues. Sarah stated that they needed couples therapy after a passionate night. Xander reluctantly agreed, knowing their relationship had deep issues. This subplot showed the couple's ongoing struggles as they reconnected.

Stephanie’s Secret Identity Exposed

Kayla and EJ forced Stephanie to reveal her Anastasia Sands identity. After she revealed that she was working under the alias, EJ agreed to keep her secret if she helped him. Stephanie told Alex about her abusive ex, Jeremy Horton, and why she hadn't revealed her true identity. Over the week, Stephanie's past caught up with her, and Jeremy returned to Salem, causing tension.

The September 29–October 3, 2025, Days of Our Lives episodes were full of drama and surprises. Fans wait to see what happens next as relationships change and secrets emerge. The Peacock app lets viewers stream Days of Our Lives to catch up on the latest developments and never miss an episode.