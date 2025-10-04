Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees Holly planning to leave Salem, Sarah confronting Sophia over the baby, and DiMeras debating control of Titan

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives (Week of October 6 to 10), things are set to take a dramatic turn in Salem. As Tony and Xander strike a deal, meanwhile, an unexpected visitor shocks Stephanie, questioning the reason for his return.

Elsewhere in Salem on Days of Our Lives, Thomas reveals Chad’s relationship with Cat to everyone. While Holly sees Sophia and Tate, and decides to leave Salem. On the other hand, the DNA test comes out to be negative, though Sarah knows something that others don’t.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: for episodes set to air from October 6 to 10, 2025

DiMera v/s Titan

The week on Days of Our Lives will kick off with a powerful declaration as Tony DiMera will declare his intentions to restore DiMera Enterprises to his family. This will set the stage for a tense negotiation. Tony said,

“DiMera will be returned to my family.”



However, Xander Kiriakis will concede to the DiMera takeover but will staunchly insist that the rival company, Titan, will remain under the control of his family. Philip Kiriakis and Maggie Kiriakis will back him as the corporate custody battle reaches an agreement. As Xander was seen saying,

“It’s all yours, but Titan stays with us.”

Stephanie’s past returns to Salem

Further on Days of Our Lives, Stephanie Johnson will be thrown into a state of panic when she spots Jeremy Horton and questions his presence in Salem. Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Jeremy will seek a face-to-face meeting with Stephanie to address

“I was in a bad place. That’s not who I am anymore.”

Chad’s new romance stuns the Hortons

Later on Days of Our Lives, an unexpected romance will become front-page news at the Horton house. Thomas DiMera will inadvertently cause quite a stir among his family when he announces,

“I’ll tell you what’s going on: Dad’s dating Cat Green.”

Jennifer Horton Deveraux, Jack Deveraux, and Julie Williams will all have a strong reaction to the news of Chad’s new girlfriend.

Holly plans to leave Salem

Later on Days of Our Lives, a critical point for Holly will arise; she will be seen crying over her seemingly ruined relationship with Tate Black. Holly will witness an interaction between Tate and Sophia that will again be misinterpreted, leading her to believe there is something romantic between them.

In the weekly promo, Holly will admit,

"I never wanna come back to Salem,"

Implying a plan to leave. It appears she may plan to feign a temporary visit with Nicole Walker while secretly intending to never return.

There is a strong possibility that Tate will learn the truth about Holly's intentions, which may prompt him to stop her at the airport or even chase her to France to prevent her departure.

Sarah confronts Sophia over the baby

A lie will begin to unravel on Days of Our Lives as Brady Black will deliver shocking news to Sarah. He will reveal that the DNA samples were not a match, leading him to conclude that Tesoro is not the biological baby of Tate and Sophia.

Since Sarah knows that Sophia did give birth to Tesoro, she will realize something is amiss. Sarah will then confront Sophia in private, likely questioning if she has been untruthful about the baby’s biological father all along. Sarah will issue a stern warning to Sophia, predicting that

"The truth always comes out in the end."

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Sophia will have more tight spots ahead of her as the truth about Tesoro’s paternity comes closer to being revealed.

Catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.