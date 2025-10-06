Days of Our Lives spoilers: Chad confesses the truth to Thomas as Stephanie’s ex stirs trouble and Cat teams up with Rafe against EJ

Days of Our Lives streams on Peacock (Image via YouTube/ Days of Our Lives)

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, October 6, 2025, tease an episode packed with emotional confrontations and dangerous alliances in Salem. Chad DiMera faces a tense moment when his son, Thomas, demands honesty about his connection to Cat Greene.

As Chad comes clean, the fallout deepens when Thomas learns of Cat’s disturbing impersonation of Abigail. Meanwhile, Jennifer Horton Deveraux turns to Kayla Johnson for advice.

Over town, Stephanie Johnson is shaken by the surprise return of her former flame, Jeremy Horton, whose return opens old sores and new questions.

Elsewhere, Cat and Rafe Hernandez secretly plot to bring down EJ DiMera's corrupt hospital scheme.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, October 6, 2025