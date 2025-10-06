Days of Our Lives spoilers: Chad confesses the truth to Thomas as Stephanie’s ex stirs trouble and Cat teams up with Rafe against EJ

Chad confesses the truth to Thomas
Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, October 6, 2025, reveal that Thomas confronts Chad after learning unsettling news from Rachel.
Chad admits that he and Cat are more than friends, leaving his son hurt and confused.
The confession stings even more when Thomas learns that Cat once impersonated his late mother, Abigail.
Furious over the deception, Thomas lashes out. Chad tries to smooth things over, but his attempt at honesty only deepens the rift between them.
Jennifer seeks advice from Kayla
Jennifer is still angry about Chad dating Cat and seeks advice from Kayla. Unable to cope with the fact, Jennifer screams and rages at Chad for dating the woman who impersonated Abigail.
Kayla hears her out sympathetically and reminds her sister-in-law that some situations are out of her hands.
Even though Jennifer is angry, Kayla persuades her to step back and concentrate on her own sense of peace instead of attempting to interfere with Chad's decisions.
Stephanie’s ex returns to Salem
Stephanie gets a surprise when her ex-boyfriend Jeremy Horton appears on her doorstep with flowers and an apology. Jeremy wants to make peace and get forgiveness, but Stephanie is cautious and disturbed by Jeremy's appearance.
Stephanie is plagued by trust issues and memories of their past that refuse to budge.
The reunion has her torn between reconciling with Jeremy as an opportunity to close the book on their past or a sign of trouble that is just around the corner in her life.
Cat and Rafe plot against EJ
Elsewhere in Salem, Cat secretly meets with Rafe to discuss her recent discoveries. After gathering information from her meal with Gwen, Cat fills Rafe in on what she has learned about EJ’s new hospital wing project.
The two become convinced that EJ’s plans involve criminal activity and decide to join forces to bring him down.
While they come up with a plan, Cat and Rafe create a dangerous partnership to get inside EJ's operation and uncover his plans. Their plan may reveal vital evidence, but it puts both of them in grave harm.
Cat crosses paths with Felicity
Another moment to watch on Monday’s Days of Our Lives involves Cat unexpectedly encountering Felicity. Felicity’s appearance catches Cat off guard. It hints that she may have information or insight connected to the broader DiMera drama.
The interaction adds a new layer of intrigue. It is unclear whether Felicity is an ally, a threat, or an unwitting participant in Salem’s latest conspiracy.
Jeremy steps into a dangerous situation
Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that substitute teacher Jeremy Horton is set to play a pivotal role in an upcoming crisis at Salem Elementary.
As Thomas and Rachel are in the same class, tensions between them have grown. This is especially true after Rachel exposed Cat’s deception.
This conflict might put Thomas in harm’s way. Jeremy could be forced to step in. As a long-term substitute, he is in the right position to act. His involvement could save Thomas.
It could also give Jeremy a chance for redemption. At the same time, it would pull him deeper into Rachel and Thomas’s complicated drama.
Catch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.