Mike Dean says reunion with Kanye West is likely: “There’ll Be a Time We Probably Get Back Together”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Mike Dean accepts the Producer of the Year award presented by Beatclub onstage during Variety's Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva on December 04, 2021 in Downtown Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Variety)

Mike Dean has opened up about where things stand between himself and Kanye West. The American producer and sound engineer has a storied history with the I Wonder hitmaker. They have worked together on several projects.

Dean and West began working together in 2003 when the former mixed a song for the latter’s debut album. They progressed to Dean working on West’s projects from Late Registration in 2005 to Donda 2 in 2022.

Rumors began circulating that the former collaborators might not be on good terms after they stopped making music together. Dean, in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, explained that things were cool between him and West.

"We’re cool," he responded about their current standing. "We’re just not working. There’s no intense beef or anything. If we saw each other, we’d probably hug, say hello, and then keep moving. Yeah, there’ll be a time when we probably get back together. Who knows when? That’s a heavy question."

Mike Dean says there will probably be a time he gets back together with Ye:



“I got kicked out of the Grammys one time” - Mike Dean reveals in a Rolling Stone interview

Mike Dean, who has worked with several industry heavyweights, including Kanye West, Beyoncé, Travis Scott, and Jay-Z, opened up about his career journey and his aspirations for a Grammy Award. He told the magazine that he hopes to win an award in any of the ten categories he has been submitted in for The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow album:

"I think it’s a bucket list thing every musician, artist, and producer has in their life," Dean said. "After Kanye, we had a big Grammy run. I’ve had seven wins. It’s like winning the Super Bowl of music. I’ve never won an Album of the Year, Record of the Year, or Song of the Year in my life, so hopefully this year with Abel [The Weeknd], we fuckin’ smash all those records."

The 60-year-old sound engineer recalled the time he got kicked out of a Grammy Awards ceremony for acting in an untoward manner after Kanye’s Graduation lost Album of the Year:

"I remember I got kicked out of the Grammys one time. Whenever Herbie Hancock beat Kanye’s Graduation for Album Of The Year, I started being a dick about it," Dean recalled. "I was just like, man, 'Fuck this, blah, blah, blah,' and then people started walking backstage, and I started walking backstage without a laminate, and they were like, 'Nope.' Yeah, it was pretty funny. I was pretty drugged up back then."

