What did Kanye West say in his apology to Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto? Rapper expresses remorse for past antisemitic comments

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye is seen, outside Kenzo, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023, on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Kanye West has sought forgiveness for his actions and outbursts on X against Jews. The FourFiveSeconds hitmaker revealed during a private meeting with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto in Manhattan, New York, on November 4, 2025, that he regretted all his previous hate speeches against Jewish people.



Yoshiyahu Pinto shared a video of their online interaction, which has gone viral. The 48-year-old rapper, dressed in a baseball hat and a leather jacket, held hands with the revered leader of the “Shuva Israel” institutions as he said:

“I’m really blessed to be able to sit here with you today and just take accountability,”

Ye expressed that he was dealing with various issues at the time, including bipolar disorder, which made him act out of control and disregard himself and others:

"I was dealing with various issues, bipolar, also, so it would take the ideas I had and had them, take them to an extreme where I would forget about the protection of the people around me, or myself."

“So it’s like if you left the house and left your kid at the house and your kid went and messed up the kitchen,” Kanye West describes his past controversial statements

The controversial rapper who broke the internet when he identified as a N*zi in May 2025, likened his past actions to a child creating a mess in the home when left unattended by the parent:

"So it’s like if you left the house and left your kid at the house and your kid went and messed up the kitchen and messed up the garage, mess up the living room. Now, when you get back, it’s your responsibility, because that’s your child."

He thanked Pinto for embracing him with open arms. He described his meeting with the Rabbi as the first of many steps he’d take to amend his wrongs.

Rabbi Pinto spoke graciously, stating that a person’s past mistakes were no determinant of who they are now:

“A person is not defined by his mistakes, but by the way he chooses to correct them. This is the true strength of man: The ability to return, learn, and build bridges of love and peace.”

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative reads.