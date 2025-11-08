'Everyone needs the goat': Internet reacts as Kanye West makes surprise appearance at Travis Scott's concert in Tokyo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Travis Scott performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

On Saturday night, Travis Scott sent the Tokyo crowd at the Belluna Dome in Tokorozawa, into a frenzy, unexpectedly pulling Kanye West onto the stage for a surprise spin of Can't Tell Me Nothing during his Circus Maximus tour stop. What began as a cameo swiftly turned into a reunion of two of hip‑hop's inventive visionaries, a duo whose creative chemistry has for years helped define and reshape the genre's modern sound.

From their boundary-pushing production to their larger-than-life performances, the two have consistently found their visions clashing and blending in ways that feel both daring and unpredictable. The Tokyo show, in its way, captured that same electric chemistry, complete with a quick cameo from Scott's daughter Stormi, offering fans a live, real‑time glimpse of hip‑hop history.

After two years apart, Travis Scott and Kanye West finally shared the stage again during the Circus Maximus Tour in Tokyo, a moment that felt both historic and deeply personal. Scott, referring to Ye as his "brother " set a tone for the reunion before bringing his daughter Stormi onstage to perform her line from Thank God.

The atmosphere only grew more electric, as Kanye and Travis dove into a powerhouse set that spanned Runaway, Praise God, Can't Tell Me Nothing, Heartless, Flashing Lights, Stronger, Father Stretch My Hands, Through the Wire, Carnival. Capped it off with All of the Lights. The night stretched out like a fête of unity, legacy and raw creative fire. Two of hip‑hop's visionary artists reshaped Tokyo into the epicenter of musical brilliance.

What do the netizens say

As soon as the clips of the performance went viral, netizens were buzzing. Here are some fans' reactions:

"Everyone needs the goat to save their career," a user commented.

"Travis Scott bringing out Kanye in Tokyo for "Can't Tell Me Nothing" is the flex we didn’t know we needed. Legends in the same moment. Pure energy," another user commented.

"This was unexpected but Ye is back," another netizen expressed.

"The GOAT is back," a user wrote.

