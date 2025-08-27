Is Travis Scott in talk with Adidas for a collaboration? Viral rumor debunked

Rumors Spark Debate Over Possible Travis Scott x Adidas Partnership (Images via Getty)

Speculation around a potential collaboration between rapper Travis Scott and Adidas has gained momentum online, though either party has made no official confirmation. Reports circulated suggesting that Scott sat down with Adidas representatives and got offered a significant contract to design sneakers.

Reminder that his one-year Cactus Jack x Jordan contract extension is set to expire soon... pic.twitter.com/B1UzGjsc3h — LENSTOPIA (@lenstopiaXX) August 26, 2025

Travis Scott, whose birth name is Jacques Berman Webster II, has left a strong mark on mixing music, culture, and fashion. People know him not only for songs like SICKO MODE and goosebumps but also for his influence in the world of sneakers. He started working with Nike back in 2017 when people first saw pictures online of a Jordan Trunner PE with Cactus Jack branding. But his well-known team-ups kicked off in 2018 when Nike and Jordan Brand started selling sneakers he designed.

Rumors continue to circulate surrounding Travis Scott’s Adidas collaboration

Travis Scott has created many popular releases over the years, like the in-demand Air Jordan 1 and Nike Dunk designs. His most recent project with Nike introduced the Jumpman Jack, which forms part of his signature collection. Collectors often mention his rare sneaker collection, including the Nike Dunk Low “Freddy Krueger,” showing how connected he is to the sneaker world.

Rumors about Scott joining Adidas have sparked a lot of talk. Reports indicate that these claims are false, and Cactus Jack’s partnership with Nike remains strong. Sneaker fans are guessing how changing brand partnerships might affect both Adidas and Scott.

Reports says this is false.



Cactus Jack and Nike’s relationship remains in good standing. https://t.co/rfoq6QFX7y pic.twitter.com/KW1AzI0IET — LENSTOPIA (@lenstopiaXX) August 27, 2025

While Adidas has not commented publicly, the company has historically pursued high-profile collaborations, having partnered in recent years with athletes such as Lionel Messi, Damian Lillard, James Harden, Billie Jean King, and Candace Parker.

For now, Travis Scott remains associated with Nike and Jordan Brand.