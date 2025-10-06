“Crazier Things Have Happened”: The Real Housewives of Potomac fame Stacey reconnects with ex-husband Thiemo

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Stacey Rusch along with Tisha Lewis (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Potomac fame Stacey Rusch has surprised everyone by revealing that she and ex-husband Thiemo have revived their relationship weeks after their divorce was finalized.

"As crazy as it sounds, I am back with my husband. Do you see this glow? I'm really happy."

Stacey revealed on the supersized The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10 premiere, released on October 5, 2025.

She has been married to husband Thiemo for 16 years and has a nine-year-old daughter named Arabella, aka Bella.

Stacey shared in the confessional video that she and Thiemo decided to take a family trip to Mexico over Christmas for the sake of their daughter, Bella, although they had already applied for the divorce process.

Their divorce was finalised while they were on that vacation, but they decided to give each other another chance as they realized that their story wasn't over yet, with Thiemo concluding by saying:

"Crazier things have happened."

Inside conversation of Stacey and Thiemo's date night in The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10

The date night conversation of Stacey Rusch and her ex-husband Thiemo opens up with affectionate greetings, casually complimenting each other.

As they sit down, their lighthearted banter soon turns nostalgic. When Stacey mentions that the restaurant reminds her of when they were in India, Thiemo agrees, saying, “Good memories.” T

Stacey then reveals in the background that she is back with her husband, explaining that they recently reconnected with each other and had initially come together during the Christmas holidays for the sake of their daughter, Arabella.

However, during that vacation, when they became aware that their divorce was officially confirmed, Stacey recalls the moment, saying:

"We just looked at each other. I think we both knew it wasn’t the end of us. We had to give each other another try. And now that the divorce is final and we found our way back to each other, we're going with the flow right now. And the flow feels good."

The conversation takes a more introspective turn when Stacey asks why Timo sent her digital invitations, which she calls e-vice for their dates, instead of calling her.

To which Thiemo replies charmingly:

"Calling you and asking you out is kind of strange, so I thought about something different."

Stacey responds to the response with enthusiasm, stating that she liked it a lot and found it cute.

They both acknowledge that during their marriage, they often prioritized their daughter and family activities over couple time, which led to emotional distance.

"We've just always prioritized Bella, and I think saying that we didn't necessarily need a date night, we would rather have a family night and not making sure that we had our own personal time. No wonder our relationship deteriorated."

Their exchange gets humorous as Stacey mentions that she should write a book now, to which Thiemo jokes that there are plenty of books already published that they should have already read, which makes Stacey laugh.

Stacey expresses that people may find them crazy knowing about their reconciliation after divorce, asking Thiemo if he is prepared for that.

Thiemo responds confidently, saying that he is prepared and knows that his real friends will always support him in all his decisions.

Stacey admires him for his answers, calling him reserved, noting,

"Clearly, Timo is more reserved. I love that his energy balances mine. Throughout our relationship, he treats me like a lady. It feels good to be back together. And we have just fallen right back into the step of things."

However, the couple then acknowledges a serious concern about how their relationship might affect their daughter, as they haven't told her yet about the new reconnection and have just informed her about the divorce.

They don't want to confuse her and are prioritising to keep her happy, and therefore, they plan to keep it a secret.

The dinner ends on a romantic, lighthearted note with the attraction and affection clearly evident between them as Thiemo perfectly sums up by ending the conversation, saying that Crazier things have happened.

