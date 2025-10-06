"It’s the way he slowly moved down": Internet reacts to a fan allegedly touching Dua Lipa inappropriately while taking a photo at LA concert

Dua Lipa attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

A clip from Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour has gone viral on the internet. On Saturday (October 4, 2025), Dua Lipa was performing at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles when she went to the crowd for interaction.

A fan was captured on screen hugging the singer, then allegedly inappropriately touching Dua Lipa. His hand slowly went downwards before the security stopped him.

The short clip was reuploaded on X by the user @tkowdeluxe.

this makes me feel sick to my stomach… dua tryna be closer to fans and people taking it to weird levels… i hate people pic.twitter.com/2OQdaSvyR7 — sam 🌊 (@tkowdeluxe) October 5, 2025

It garnered a mixed response from netizens as some defended the man, while others bashed him. One user (@taytotal) stated that he was a "creepy freak" for behaving that way while he was being recorded.

"It's the way he slowly moved down. F**king creepy freak. The fact he's comfortable trying to do something like that when there's a camera in his face too," they wrote.

Netizens criticized the fan, claiming he should not have acted that way.

One user (@MichelleGirldo) noted that if it were Cardi B, she should have hit the man, seemingly referring to the 2023 incident when the rapper threw her mic during a performance after a fan threw a drink at her.

"Dua's class is unmatched, he's lucky it wasn't Cardi B. She would have cleared his teeth with the mic she was holding," one netizen wrote.

"Bro I get meeting an idol is a once in a lifetime opportunity, but like nah this too far, apart about being idolized by someone is also showing respect to them as well," another netizen added.

"The entire interaction side was just bad vibes I felt bad for dua. my friend and I were the only fangirls on the barricade at B stage and it was so weird dealing w these creepy men in the queue," one X user wrote.

Some netizens defended the man in the video, saying his hand drifted down naturally, and because Dua Lipa is tall, his hand almost touched her butt.

"Tbh I don't think he was purposefully lowering his hand to touch her butt. Looks like his hand was just naturally drifting down and away," one netizen noted.

"I was at the concert last night and saw this interaction. Prior to this he told her some nice things about what her music meant to him. I rlly don't think he meant to go lower than what's shown here she just moved closer for the photo but it's better security did their job," one X user wrote.

"He ain't tryin nothin. She's tall and he could care less about touching her ass," one user stated.

Dua Lipa collaborated with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

On October 1, 2025, Dua Lipa performed at the American Airlines Center for her ongoing tour. She also wore the Dallas Cowboys jersey and danced with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

The singer also uploaded a video of her being "roped" while the famous cheerleaders clapped for her.

Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour is scheduled to conclude on December 5, 2025. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster's website. Stay tuned for more updates.