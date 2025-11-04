Dua Lipa launches her new skincare line 'DUA' with Augustinus Bader: All you need to know

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Dua Lipa attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Dua Lipa has taken the plunge into skincare. The debut feels perfectly timed. The worldwide pop sensation has teamed up with luxury skin‑care label Augustinus Bader, a brand she's admired for years, to launch her line. She announced the collaboration, on Instagram calling it "a dream come true" and praising the brand’s cutting‑edge TFC8® technology behind the formulas. With her signature glow and worldwide clout Lipa's entry is shaping up as one of the year's anticipated celebrity beauty launches.

She took to her Instagram handle and posted:

"DUA powered by Augustinus Bader Science 💙 the secret is out!!! such a dream to launch my very own skincare line in collaboration with the best of the best, I'm so in LOVE with these formulations and the amazing TFC5™️ technology that makes them so special, let the new journey begin! @duabyab 💙 Shop now, exclusively at DUAbyAB.com."

Dua Lipa launches DUAbyAB, a three-step skincare line created with Augustinus Bader and powered by new TFC5™ technology

Pop star Dua Lipa is now stepping into the skincare world rolling out DUAbyAB the long‑hyped collaboration she's forged with the beauty label Augustinus Bader. The first wave brings three signature items, the Renewal Cream ($75), the Supercharged Glow Complex ($82) and the Balancing Cream Cleanser ($40), each built around an exclusive TFC5 technology, a formula co‑invented by Dua Lipa and Professor Augustinus Bader.

Leveraging the brand's TFC8 complex this freshly‑minted blend hones in on skin wellness enduring hydration and pre‑emptive protection, a spot‑on match, for Dua Lipa's breakneck, travel‑heavy existence, as reported by The Standard. A steadfast devotee of the label the 30‑year‑old pop star has habitually showcased Bader's offerings in Vogue spreads and, on her social‑media feeds lauding both the results and the unshakable reliability they provide.

Reflecting on her skincare odyssey Lipa admits that the grind of years, on tour finally nudged her to put self‑care at the forefront reshaping her from a girl who once nodded off with makeup still clinging to her skin into a skincare aficionado. With DUAbyAB, she completes the loop, melding her experience with cutting‑edge skin science to launch a range built for the fast‑paced on‑the‑go lives of today.

