Dua Lipa and fiancé Callum Turner take their relationship to the next level with this business move: Details explored as couple launches own production company

The newly engaged couple steps into the film industry with their own company, TwentyTwo Films Limited.

Pop icon Dua Lipa and her fiancé, English actor Callum Turner, have taken their relationship into new business territory by launching a production house together. The singer and actor, who confirmed their engagement in June 2025, have officially established TwentyTwo Films Limited. This ambitious venture is designed to give the couple more creative control over projects they develop as a team.

This new move represents a strategic step in their professions as well as a stronger level of personal devotion. Callum Turner, renowned for his parts in future feature films and Masters of the Air, and Dua Lipa, known for her chart-topping singles and growing acting career, seem ready to combine their skills under one roof. The duo is creating a platform that complements their partnership and their artistic goals by venturing into the field of production.

Why this production house marks a new stage for Dua Lipa and Callum Turner

The couple founded a new production company called TwentyTwo Films Limited, registered this week, to focus on the production of films and television programming. This effectively allows them to package ideas, develop content and retain creative control from inception to execution.

According to sources cited by The Sun and echoed across outlets, both Dua Lipa and Callum Turner hold equal shares in the venture. A team insider said,

“Dua and Callum are both very ambitious people and have lots of plans for ventures they want to do together… She has dipped her toe in film before. But if she does further projects, she wants to have more creative control.” The same source added that “she and Callum have loads of ideas that they think would work. It’s very early days but the wheels are in motion.”

This production house represents a significant professional step forward. It follows Dua Lipa’s growing interest in the film industry and echoes trends seen among other celebrity couples who’ve founded production companies to broaden their creative influence.

For Callum Turner, whose acting résumé includes an Apple TV+ series and upcoming films, this venture offers a new dimension as he’s not just starring in projects but potentially shaping them from behind the camera.

As media observers note, with TwentyTwo Films Limited now registered, the couple appears ready to channel their partnership into a creative enterprise that both reflects and strengthens their shared vision.

