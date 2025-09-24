What did the Daily Mail post about Dua Lipa? Singer calls out outlet over false report that she fired her manager David Levy for a political cause

Dua Lipa appeared with her father in New York City a day after the Daily Mail report was published (Image via Getty)

Dua Lipa has finally replied to a report by the Daily Mail, claiming that she fired her manager, David Levy, for reportedly having issues with the latter’s political views. The Daily Mail’s news piece was originally published on September 21, 2025.

Notably, the Daily Mail also claimed that the artist’s action against David Levy emerged after he allegedly signed a letter for the removal of Kneecap’s performance in Glastonbury. David approved the letter due to Kneecap’s criticism of the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Apart from Dua Lipa, talent agency William Morris Endeavor responded by stating that the report was not true. The former shared a statement through her Instagram Story on Wednesday, September 24, writing that she does not support the reactions of David Levy or any other music executive towards an artist if they were speaking the truth.

However, the singer also referred to how the entire report was sent to the press and said:

“Not only was the story completely false but the language used by the Daily Mail has been deliberately inflammatory, crafted purely for clickbait, clearly designed to fuel online division. It is always Free Palestine but exploiting a global tragedy in order to sell newspapers is something I find deeply troubling.”

On the other hand, NME obtained a statement from William Morris Endeavor, which says that David Levy has been an important part of Dua’s career. The company said that everyone associated with the music industry is well aware of the Saturday Night Live star’s contributions as a team member.

“When he moved out of London in 2019, he transitioned into an advisory role and has not been involved in Dua’s day-to-day business since. Levy fully removed himself from the project among others earlier this year,” the company said.

Dua Lipa’s appearance with her father grabbed a lot of attention this week

Around a day after the Daily Mail’s report created headlines, Dua Lipa was spotted in New York City. Notably, the London native had not reacted to the claims made by the outlet at the time.

The Barbie star was accompanied by her father, Dukagjin, as the duo went out together for lunch. The 30-year-old opted for a black outfit and was holding a designed handbag with cheetah print, as per the Daily Mail. Dua also stopped by to click pictures with the fans waiting nearby.

She also added black shades to complete the look, along with Christian Louboutin heels. Her appearance specifically created headlines as she flaunted her engagement ring.

On the other hand, Dukagjin was seen in a black jumper and striped trousers, and he seemingly preferred to keep a distance from the general public as he spoke to someone on the phone.

As per a press release shared by PR Newswire on Monday, September 22, Dua Lipa has joined the famous Pilates brand, Frame Fitness, as a co-founder and chief creative officer. The company was established by entrepreneur Lee Belzberg, and Dua expressed her excitement to be a part of the brand by saying:

“It’s been two years in the making, and it’s finally here. Having world-class instructors at home is amazing - it makes working out something I look forward to. I want to wake up, move, and get on with my day. I couldn’t be more excited for what’s next.”

The Grammy Award winner’s last major project was Radical Optimism, which was released in 2024. She was also seen in the action-comedy film, Argylle, the same year.