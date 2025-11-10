Why is McDonald’s making major pricing changes? Inside the fast-food chain’s new value meal strategy

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: A McDonald's restaurant is viewed on July 22, 2024 in Burbank, California. McDonald’s is extending its $5 meal deal in most U.S. restaurants past its initial four-week offering with the fast-food icon saying the offer has driven customers back to its restaurants. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

McDonald’s is adding new Value Meals and making pricing changes. The fast food chain added more options to its Extra Value Meal menus to boost sales growth and provide more value for its customers.

The new Value Meals include the 10-piece Chicken McNuggets and the Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddles. They have also addressed the shortage of Pennies in the United States by adopting a rounding cash policy for their cash-paying customers.



What obtains is that purchases will be rounded up to the nearest 5 cents. For example, a bill of $20.06 might be rounded down to $20.05 for a cash-paying customer.

The fast food chain's recent policies come after its CEO, Christopher J. Kempczinski announced during its second-quarter earnings call that McDonald’s had recorded a sales increase at a time when the fast food industry faced less demand:

“In the second quarter, McDonald’s delivered global system-wide sales growth of over 6% in constant currency and global comparable sales growth of nearly 4%. This includes driving positive comparable guest counts globally despite a challenging backdrop for the industry.”

He added that the fast food giant’s value and affordability are influencing comparable sales and customer growth.

“Bringing back Extra Value Meals reflects the company and franchisees’ shared commitment to offering everyday affordable prices,” a McDonald’s executive says in a press release

McDonald’s CEO reported that the fast food industry has recorded less patronage in recent months from low-income earners. Kempczinski added that the low-income earners are their most frequent customers. To tackle the latest trend, McDonald’s has been very value-focused in 2025, resuscitating its value meal traditions and reducing the price of its snack wraps.



As they announced more value meal options in November 2025, McDonald’s Owner/Operator and National Franchisee Leadership Alliance (NFLA) Chair Danielle Marasco stated in a press statement:

“Bringing back Extra Value Meals reflects the company and franchisees’ shared commitment to affordable everyday prices. We’re working together to keep the menu items our customers love affordable for everyone in the communities we serve."

The fast food chain will reportedly offer $2 McCrispy Sandwich exclusively through the McDonald’s app on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day on November 9, 2025.

