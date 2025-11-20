McDonald’s rolls out Grinch-themed meal featuring pickle McShaker fries and festive socks

SAN FERNANDO, PHILIPPINES - JUNE 18: Customers queue at a McDonald's restaurant during the launch of the BTS Meal on June 18, 2021 in San Fernando, Pampanga province, Philippines. Long queues formed in several McDonald's restaurants in the Philippines as fans of the K-pop group BTS flocked to order the newly launched and wildly popular BTS themed meals. The limited edition celebrity meal "BTS Meal", a collaboration between the fastfood giant and BTS, will be made available in 49 countries. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

McDonald’s is launching Grinch-themed meals to commemorate the holidays. For their latest collaboration, the brand collection launches nationwide on December 2, 2025, and will include the first release of Dill Pickle Grinch Salt McShaker Fries.



The Grinch meals come with either a Big Mac or a 10-piece chicken McNuggets and a medium drink. Dr Seuss and McDonald’s confirmed the collaboration in November, and restaurants have confirmed that the meals will be available nationwide for a limited time.

More details on the McDonald’s and The Grinch collaboration launched in America

The Grinch will include personalized notes and spirited socks in each meal to let children know how he’s feeling about the holiday season. The low-budget theatrics and holiday drama continue to escalate.

The Grinch says in his handwritten note to fans that he didn’t partner with McDonald’s out of the goodness of his heart:

"THiS iS MY MEAL AND i DIDN'T PARTNER WITH McDONALD'S OUT OF THE GOODNESS OF MY HEART," SAW AN OPPORTUNiTY TO BRiNG MiSCHiEF TO YOUR BELOVED "RESTAURANT" WiTH MY DELICIOUS CHAOS FOR THE HOLiDAYS AND i TOOK iT. SO GO AHEAD, GRAB MY MEAL STARTING DEC. 2 – YOU'RE WELCOME FOR MAKiNG YOUR HOLiDAYS iNFiNiTELY MORE iNTERESTiNG."

McDonald’s UK is also getting into the Christmas spirit with the Mayo Chicken Happy Meal which launches nationwide on November 19, 2025, with a collection of Elf on the Shelf Santaverse toys.

This year’s Mayo Chicken comes as a permanent choice on the menu, joining the likes of the McFish and Veggie Dippers. Festive reindeer Treats on carrot sticks are also part of the fun.

"All profits from Dr. Seuss Enterprises benefit charitable organizations that focus on causes such as education, science, health, animal conservation, and the arts. For more information, subscribe to the brand’s YouTube channel, visit DrSeussEnterprises.com, or follow them on Instagram."

