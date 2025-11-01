What message did Dua Lipa share for fans in Spanish ahead of her Latin American ‘Radical Optimism’ tour?

Dua Lipa Shares Spanish Message for Fans Ahead of Latin American ‘Radical Optimism’ Tour (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Dua Lipa plans to take her Radical Optimism world tour to Latin America. She reached out to her fans through a video message in Spanish.

The pop star shared her joy about seeing her Latin American fans again and visiting different cities on her upcoming tour.

“Hello my loves from Latin America! It won’t be long before we see each other again. I can’t wait to visit your beautiful cities — Buenos Aires, Santiago, Lima, Bogotá, and Mexico City,” Dua said in her message. “I’m dreaming about you all. I have two tickets for each show to give away — you can click the link below to take part. I love you all so much, and I’ll see you very soon. A huge kiss!”

Dua Lipa shares message for fans in Spanish ahead of the Latin American leg of her ‘Radical Optimism’ tour. pic.twitter.com/RD6fXUkURK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2025

Dua Lipa’s tour features local covers and special collaborations across continents

The Latin American shows come after the singer's big tour through Europe, Asia, and North America. On this tour, she added something new to her shows — she sings songs linked to the local culture or artists from each city she visits.

Sometimes, she sings with musicians from those areas, making one-of-a-kind moments on stage.

According to Variety, Dua Lipa has performed 56 such covers so far. She revealed that the idea originated after her collaboration with country artist Chris Stapleton at the ACM Awards in May 2024.

“It was so much fun that I proposed it to the band and to the team: ‘How fun would it be if every night we do a different song?’” she recalled. “And everyone was like, ‘Well that’s quite ambitious.’”

The singer explained that the process of choosing and performing the songs is collaborative and often challenging.

“It’s a team effort,” Dua said, noting that learning songs in different languages, including French, German, and Czech, was “nerve-wracking.”

She also mentioned plans to include Spanish and Portuguese songs during the upcoming Latin American leg.

Dua has sung with many special guests on her tour, including Green Day, Chaka Khan, Lionel Richie, Gwen Stefani, and Lenny Kravitz.

Looking back on her New York City show, she said singing with Kravitz on his hit "It Ain't Over Til It's Over" was "the most fun."

When asked whether the covers would be officially released, Dua responded playfully: