Who is Lucas Reiner? Rob Reiner’s brother reportedly seen hosting mourners after family tragedy

Actor and director Rob Reiner's brother, Lucas, was recently spotted hosting family members at his Los Angeles home after his brother Rob and sister-in-law Michele Singer were found dead in their home last Sunday (December 14).

According to images captured by the Daily Mail, Lucas was seen stepping out onto the lawn to greet family members with a hug the same day that Rob's son Nick was charged with two counts of murder for allegedly murdering his parents.

Meanwhile, his daughter Rose and what appeared to be his wife, Maud Winchester, were also present, along with other family members, at the gathering.

Lucas, a visual artist, filmmaker, designer, writer, and director, is the youngest of Carl and Estelle Reiner's children, including Rob and Annie.

During the 1970s and 80s, Lucas pursued studies in art at the Parsons School of Design and The New School for Social Research.

According to his official website, Lucas' work has been represented in both public and private collection including "the permanent collections of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA); the Santa Barbara Museum of Art; the West Collection (Oaks, Pennsylvania, USA); Staatlichen Graphischen Sammlung (Munich, Germany); the Diözesan Museum (Freising, Germany); Colección Jumex (Mexico City, Mexico); and the American Embassy Collection (Riga, Latvia)."

As a director, the 65-year-old is known for The Spirit of '76 (1990), The Gold Cup (2000), and Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid (1982).

According to his IMDB page, Lucas has been married to Maud Winchester since June 3, 1990. The couple share two children.

What happened to Rob Reiner and his wife?

On Sunday, December 14, Rob and Michele's bodies were discovered by their daughter, Romy Reiner, inside their Los Angeles home, per The New York Times.

According to the outlet, Romy arrived at her parents' LA house after being contacted by a massage therapist, who was unable to reach the couple before an appointment.

A source told the outlet that Romy "fled" the home after she discovered her father's body, unaware that her mother had also died inside. Paramedics later confirmed her mother's death to her.

According to multiple outlets, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a medical aid call around 2:20 p.m. and found the couple dead at the scene.

"On December 14th, at around 1540 hours, LAPD Officers assigned to West LA Division responded to a death investigation in the 200 block of South Chadbourne Avenue. Once inside the residence, officers discovered two decedents. The identity of the decedents has not yet been confirmed. Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) responded to the residence, which has been identified as the home of Rob Reiner. At this time, no further details are available as this is an ongoing RHD investigation, into an apparent homicide," the LAPD said at the time when the couple's identity was not confirmed.

Their son, Nick, who was not present at the home at the time of discovery, was later arrested near the University of Southern California campus that evening on suspicion of their murders.

Subsequently, in a press release, the Los Angeles County District Attorney, Nathan Hochman, announced that the 32-year-old was charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a special allegation of using a dangerous weapon, a knife.

"Their loss is beyond tragic and we will commit ourselves to bringing their murderer to justice," Hochman said.

He also said that he has not ruled out seeking the death penalty in this case.

"Prosecuting cases involving family violence are some of the most challenging and heart-wrenching we face because of the intimate and often brutal nature of the crimes. Rob Reiner was one of the greatest filmmakers of his generation. His murder and his wife of more than 35 years, Michele Singer Reiner’s murder, are shocking and tragic. We owe it to their memory to pursue justice and accountability for the lives that were taken."

