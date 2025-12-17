Is Rachel Sennott dating anyone? Exploring the personal life of the I Love LA star

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: Rachel Sennott poses for a portrait at the 28th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 31, 2025 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SCAD)

Rachel Sennott not only stars as a lead in HBO’s recent release, I Love LA, but she is also the creator and writer for the show. As her professional life continues to grow as a comedian and actor, curiosity about her personal life, especially her dating status, has naturally increased. While Sennott does not overshare details about her relationships, fans and pop culture watchers have pieced together a few insights based on public appearances and interviews.

Rachel Sennott is believed to be single at the moment, or at least choosing to keep her romantic life largely “out of the public eye.” In recent months, she has been loosely linked to music producer Blake Slatkin, after the two were spotted spending time together at social gatherings.

According to reports by Bazar, Rachel and Blake were spotted in June 2025 for dinner at Sushi Park, a “celeb favorite spot” in West Hollywood, California. Soon after, as they were about to leave, the two were seen kissing each other. These moments sparked speculation online, but neither Sennott nor Slatkin has spoken openly about being in a relationship.

Blake is a music producer. Recently, he and Rachel were seen together at Charli XCX’s wedding, and this news came to light after a fan shared a photo of them from the event.

Who is Blake Slatkin, whom Rachel Sennott is rumored to be dating?

Rachel’s rumored boyfriend, Blake Slatkin, is a well-known music producer who has worked with “many big names” in the Hollywood music industry. Early in his career, he dropped out of NYU to focus on music and even interned under Selena’s husband, Benny Blanco. Over the years, he worked with artists such as Justin Bieber, SZA, and Ed Sheeran. He has also produced seven songs that reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with four of them hitting number one.

Before dating Rachel, Blake was in a long-term relationship with singer Gracie Abrams. They dated for about five years and broke up in 2022.

Know all about Rachel Sennott’s past dating life

Before Blake, who is believed to be her current boyfriend, Rachel was in a relationship with Escape Room actor Logan Miller. Rachel and Logan were open about their relationship and often shared posts about their dating life on social media, though those posts have now been deleted.

The couple reportedly broke up in 2024. Fans realized they were no longer together after Rachel mentioned in an interview that she went to watch The Fabelmans with her ex-boyfriend’s family, as reported by Swoon.

Rachel has also spoken about having a boyfriend during her college days at NYU. She shared with Forbes that dating a guy who did open-mic comedy introduced her to stand-up for the first time. Even though that relationship didn’t last, it played a big role in helping her discover her love for comedy.