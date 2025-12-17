Who was Oscar Hernandez? Kay Flock sentenced to 30 years in prison for series of shootings

Kay Flock allegedly shot Oscar Hernandez in December 2021 (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A US district judge imposed a 30-year sentence on rapper Kevin Perez, better known as Kay Flock, on Tuesday, December 16, four years after he allegedly fatally shot Oscar Hernandez.

The Bronx musician and alleged street gang leader was convicted of a series of gang-related shootings in March. Perez faced charges related to Oscar Hernandez’s murder, racketeering, and other violent crimes. He was acquitted of the murder but was convicted of different offenses.

The murder charge stemmed from a shooting incident that happened on December 16, 2025. Oscar Hernandez, also known as Hwascar Hernandez or OY Wasca, was a 24-year-old whom the drill rapper shot outside a Harlem barbershop. According to the victim’s sister, he was a father who worked as an Uber Eats delivery person.

She said at the time (via New York Daily News):

“He was such a good man. He was so young, a father. If you know him he has such a happy, goofy soul. He didn’t deserve this.”

According to the Daily News, she also spoke up against gun violence and remarked:

“This gun violence needs to stop. We’re losing too many people. It’s so hard for my family because we’re so close.”

Per the NY Daily News, the police believed at the time that the shooting was gang-related. The cop sources told the outlet that Hernandez was a member of Bronx-based Thirdside Gang. However, the victim’s cousin asserted that the incident was a case of mistaken identity. He said (via New York Daily News):

“They’re saying it wasn’t even meant for him, that it was a guy looking for someone else, that he was there at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Kay Flock was acquitted of Oscar Hernandez’s murder on a self-defense claim

The drill rapper and alleged gang leader had an argument with Hernandez at a barbershop. During the conflict, the latter went outside and was allegedly shot in the neck and back by Kay Flock. Days after the incident, the rapper was apprehended and later charged with murder, among other gang-related crimes.

In a trial that began on March 10, 2025, Kay Flock’s attorney claimed that the musician shot Oscar Hernandez in self-defense. On March 20, the jury acquitted Perez of the murder charge, while finding him guilty of other charges. The then-acting US Attorney, Matthew Podolsky, announced the decision in a media release after the verdict.

Podolsky addressed Kay Flock as the street gang Sev Side/DOA’s leader and asserted that “he committed a series of gang-motivated shootings.” The former US Attorney added:

“Perez, a drill rapper, instilled fear across the community with his violent actions, and then threatened rivals, bragged about shootings, and taunted victims in his rap lyrics. But as a unanimous jury has now found, Perez can no longer hide behind his music, and instead will be held to account for his violent crimes.”

Drill rapper Kay Flock has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/qcPM3viJls — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 16, 2025

On December 16, US District Judge Lewis J. Liman imposed a 30-year sentence on the rapper. Remarking on the decision, US Attorney Jay Clayton said:

“Kevin Perez used violence and fame to fuel fear and intimidation across the Bronx. Kevin Perez used violence and fame to fuel fear and intimidation across the Bronx.”

He stated that Kay Flock allegedly used his platform to celebrate violence, which included “threatening his rivals, bragging about his shootings, and taunting his victims.” Clayton welcomed the decision and hailed the attorney’s office staffers and law enforcement personnel’s efforts to get Kay Flock convicted.