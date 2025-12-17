Has the trailer of Spider-Man: Brand New Day been leaked? Details analyzed

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Image via YouTube/@marvel)

While fans are rejoicing at the return of Chris Evans’ Captain America and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor in the theater-only teasers for Avengers: Doomsday, Disney reportedly faced another teaser leak, giving the world an early glimpse into the most popular Marvel hero of all, Spider-Man. The unfinished teaser of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has apparently found its way to social media, and the studio’s reaction suggests that it is the real deal.

The leaked footage circulating online is of poor quality, recorded from a private screener site, making the visuals nearly impossible to discern. Despite this, the audio is largely intact, revealing significant plot details, including the biggest reveal about Sadie Sink’s character who appears to be a villain or rival to Peter Parker.

Insiders have confirmed the authenticity of the footage, despite the rise of AI-generated fakes online of late. Sony has begun issuing copystrike notices to remove these unauthorized uploads of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer.

The leak adds to Disney’s struggles, coming on the heels of the Avengers: Doomsday teaser breaches, and has sparked intense speculation among fans regarding Sadie Sink’s role and potential conflicts within the storyline. This early exposure could impact marketing strategies and audience anticipation leading up to the film’s official release.

What is seen in the leaked Spiderman: Brand New Day trailer?

The decoded clip circulating online reportedly has Tom Holland introducing himself as, "Hi. My name is Peter Parker. You don't remember me, but we knew each other. Something bad was going to happen, and the only way to stop it... was to make everyone forget about me. I'm not just Peter Parker. I'm... Spider-Man. And sometimes Spider-Man has to do the hard part, even if it breaks Peter Parker's heart."

Sadie Sink's character is also heard in the din, delivering the line:

"You're a mess, Spider-Man. Don't get in my way. Otherwise, it won't just be your friends who don't remember who Peter Parker is." A character that is likely Tomstone shares, "Spiders have three life cycles. And between cycles, it can leave the spider vulnerable to threats. Those spiders that survive...go through a kind of rebirth."

Meanwhile, Spider-Man seemingly reaches out to Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner aka The Hulk for help, and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher appears in the chaos to lend him a hand.

When will Spiderman: Brand New Day be released?

Produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, Destin Daniel Cretton’s Spiderman: Brand New Day is set to release in theaters across the United States on July 31, 2026. The streaming release of the film, whose plot details remain under wraps, is yet to be announced.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from the world of movies and TV shows.

