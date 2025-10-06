"Overwhelmed with emotions" - Love Island Games star Kendall Washington shares disappointment after missing victory by seconds

Garbi and Kendall from Love Island Games season 2 (Image via Instagram/@loveislandusa)

Kendall Washington opened up about his near win and emotional exit from Love Island Games. The Love Island USA season 6 alum was eliminated after a close duel against Josh Goldstein, missing the victory by just one second.

Speaking to Us Weekly after his elimination, he was asked how it felt to be eliminated over just a one-second difference. He replied,

“I was honestly overwhelmed with emotions.”

Washington discussed his reaction to the loss, his experience competing under pressure and what he plans to focus on after the show.

Kendall Washington talks pressure, partnership and life after the arena on Love Island Games season 2

Competing under pressure

Washington described the Love Island Games villa as an intense and unpredictable environment. Reflecting on how his approach differed from Love Island USA season 6, he explained that he wanted to approach the show with care by focusing on his "connection" while treating the challenges as secondary.

He shared that things started well with Garbi Denteh, but noted that as the days went by, they realized how intense the process truly was, making it impossible to just relax and focus on their connection without worrying about the competition.

He compared the competition’s format to a survival-style setting, saying that every day, someone was "vulnerable" and discussions about who might be eliminated were constant.

“People are crashing out and it is a high, tense environment. I tell everyone that this felt like Survivor because every single day you have to just fight for your life in there," he added.

Washington added that while the setting was high-pressure, it allowed him to strengthen his connection with Garbi Denteh, describing it as a "great and healthy mix" that gave them space to talk both about their bond and the game’s strategy.

Missing the win by seconds

Washington’s elimination came after losing to Goldstein in a high-stakes duel. He explained that he felt he had "unfinished business" with Garbi, describing the moment as both sad and a point of pride for how far he had come.

He also spoke about competing against Goldstein, whom he viewed as the "toughest competitor" in the villa. Washington noted that Goldstein “wanted it more,” explaining that his opponent was driven by a personal motivation tied to his sister and that the competition carried unexpected depth and intensity.

Recalling the intense pressure of the challenge, he added,

“When you go into that arena, I can’t explain to you, like, the pressure and your heart’s racing, you feel the Islanders look watching you on.”

Accepting the result and moving forward

After his elimination, Washington reflected on how the power squad decided who would compete in the duel. He explained that they had “put themselves in a vulnerable position” when the group had to choose between him, Josh and Casey O’Gorman.

Washington said he already knew the decision would come down to him and Josh, noting that the squad "saw an opportunity and jumped on it."

Washington said his Love Island Games experience made him "not want to do" serious competition shows, adding that he’s more focused on love than gameplay due to the tense environment.

He also shared plans to reconnect with Garbi after filming, saying it would give him "peace" and expressing hope that she continues to do well.

