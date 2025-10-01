Who went home on Love Island Games season 2 episode 14? Details explored

Nicola and Kendall from Love Island Games season 2 (Image via Instagram/@loveislandusa)

As Love Island Games season 2 progressed, episode 14 featured a critical duel that determined which contestants would leave the villa.

Following the Power Squad’s selection, four Islanders from the losing team faced off in a best-of-three challenge to secure their place in the game.

Nicola was unable to complete her matchup due to a medical issue, while Kendall lost his head-to-head competition against Josh Goldstein. Both departures adjusted the villa’s dynamics for the remainder of the season.

Kendall Washington and Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr exit the Love Island Games season 2

Duel details in episode 14

The duel for survival consisted of a boxing ring divided into two sides, with five weighted balls placed along the midway line.

Each round lasted 45 seconds, and the side that had the most balls on their half at the end of the time limit lost the round.

The duel format was a best-of-three rounds competition. Four Islanders competed in total, split into two matchups.

Garbi Denteh faced Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr, while Josh Goldstein competed against Kendall Washington.

Contestants were required to toss the balls across the line to the opponent’s side, aiming to have fewer balls on their own side when the timer expired.

The competition demanded multiple rounds to determine a clear winner for each matchup.

Outcomes of the duel

In the first matchup, Garbi Denteh won the initial round against Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr.

Early in the second round, Nicola was struck in the head by a ball and was examined by medics.

Due to this medical incident, she was unable to continue, and Garbi was declared the winner by default.

Nicola did not return for the remainder of the episode and did not have a formal opportunity to say goodbye to the other contestants.

In the second matchup, Josh Goldstein won the first round against Kendall Washington. The second round involved both contestants exchanging balls across the divide.

In the final moments, Josh successfully sent a ball to Kendall’s side, winning the round and securing his position in the Love Island Games villa. Kendall Washington then left the villa after saying goodbye to his partner, Garbi Denteh.

Both matches concluded within the rules of the game, following the best-of-three format.

Remaining contestants and couples

Following episode 14, the Love Island Gamesvilla included both coupled and single contestants.

The couples remaining were Johnny Middlebrooks and Gabby Allen, Andrea Carmona and Josh Goldstein, Sydney Paight and Toby Aromolaran, Justine Ndiba and Tyrique Hyde, and Lucinda Strafford and Isaiah Campbell.

Single contestants in the villa after the episode were Garbi Denteh and Casey O’Gorman.

The impending eviction list made it appear like the villa was only made up of Andrea Carmona, Casey O'Gorman, Garbi Denteh, Gabby Allen, Isaiah Campbell, Josh Goldstein, Johnny Middlebrooks, Justine Ndiba, Lucinda Strafford, Sydney Paight, Toby Aromolaran, and Tyrique Hyde.

Eliminations in episode 14 were determined match by match for a duel format, again indicating that only those who won their matchups remained in the villa.

The episode ended with the villa updated to reflect the departure of Kendall Washington and Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr as those remaining in the villa continued competing in the current season.

