Who went home on Love Island Games season 2 episode 16? Details explored

In Episode 16 of Love Island Games season 2, four Islanders were eliminated following two decisive challenges.

Garbi Denteh and Casey O’Gorman exited after their fate was determined by a roulette table, while Andrea Carmona and Josh Goldstein were also eliminated directly after the “Shoot Your Shot” challenge.

The episode concluded by confirming that Lucinda Strafford and Isaiah Campbell had secured their place in the finale’s Mega Duel, while the remaining pairs became subject to the public vote to determine the last competitors.

Finale elimination highlights on Love Island Games season 2

Eliminated Islanders in episode 16

Episode 16 of Love Island Games Season 2 saw the departure of four Islanders after two critical challenges shaped the outcome of the villa.

Garbi Denteh, who previously appeared on Love Island Netherlands & Belgium Season 4, and Casey O’Gorman, known for his appearances on Love Island UK Season 9 and All Stars Seasons 1 and 2, were eliminated after taking part in a roulette challenge.

In the same episode, Andrea Carmona from Love Island USA Season 6 and Josh Goldstein from Love Island USA Season 3 also exited the villa. Their elimination came immediately after the “Shoot Your Shot” challenge, where they were unable to secure their position in the finals.

Path to the finale and the viewer’s role

Lucinda Strafford and Isaiah Campbell won the opportunity to advance directly to the Mega Duel at the finale, guaranteeing their presence in the last competition for the $250,000 prize.

The other three remaining couples, Johnny Middlebrooks & Gabby Allen, Sydney Paight & Toby Aromolaran and Justine Ndiba & Tyrique Hyde, were left dependent on the outcome of the public vote.

Viewers will determine which pair joins Lucinda and Isaiah in the final duel, while the couple receiving the fewest votes will be excluded from the challenge and lose the chance to compete for the grand prize.

Episode 16 finalized the roster of Season 2’s last couples while removing four competitors from the game. The final duel will feature Lucinda Strafford and Isaiah Campbell, with the public vote determining which of the other three pairs will join them for the opportunity to win the grand prize.

The final couples remaining in season 2

1) Johnny Middlebrooks & Gabby Allen

Johnny Middlebrooks, originally from Love Island USA Season 2, has previously reached the finals in two editions of the series. Gabby Allen, known for her time on Love Island UK Season 3, recently returned on Love Island: All Stars Season 2 before joining Games.

2) Sydney Paight & Toby Aromolaran

Sydney Paight, who first appeared in Love Island USA Season 4 and later joined Love Island Australia Season 6, reunited in the villa with Toby Aromolaran. Toby has competed in multiple editions of the series, including Love Island UK Season 7, Games Season 1 and All Stars Season 1.

3) Justine Ndiba & Tyrique Hyde

Justine Ndiba, the winner of Love Island USA Season 2 and Love Island Games Season 1, returned to compete again in Season 2. Tyrique Hyde, from Love Island UK Season 10, is a first-time Games participant.

4) Lucinda Strafford & Isaiah Campbell

Lucinda Strafford has participated in both Love Island UK Season 7 and Love Island Australia Season 5, reaching the finale in both. Isaiah Campbell, an original Islander from Love Island USA Season 4, also reached the finals in his original season.

