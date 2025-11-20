Tyler Perry's Sistas Season 9 episode 18 ending explained: What did Zac find out about his dad?

Tyler Perry's Sistas Season 9 (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️BET)

Tyler Perry's Sistas has kept BET viewers hooked since its 2019 debut, chronicling the raw ups and downs of four Atlanta friends, Andi, Danni, Sabrina, and Karen, as they tackle careers, love, and life's curveballs in a social media-fueled world.

Created, written, and directed by Perry, the show blends sharp drama with relatable Black womanhood, drawing from his signature style of quick twists and real-talk moments. Season 9, which premiered in July 2025, dives deeper into grief and growth, airing Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on BET.

Episode 18, "Diamonds Are Forever," aired November 19, 2025. Amid the chaos, Zac finds out from his dad’s best friend, Mr Keys, that Zac’s dad left for Atlanta 10 years ago. He then moved to Canada and remarried a South African woman.

Zac knows that his father was a sperm donor, but what rips him apart is why his father never reached out to him. According to Mr Keys, it could be fear, guilt or simply because Zac’s father didn’t want to have a relationship with him.

The official synopsis for this season reads -

"Season 9 of Sistas pushes the ladies further to the edge than ever before in their friendships and personal lives. Hardships and huge changes will rattle them, but will it destroy the sisters' circle? These ladies were built to handle the tough things in life, and they'll really need to lean on one another to make it through this season."

Tyler Perry's Sistas Season 9 episode 18 ending explained: All about Sabrina’s embryos and Zac’s father

The episode opens with Aaron proposing to Karen with a gorgeous diamond ring, to which she says Yes. They get engaged and plan to move to Seattle for a fresh start.

Meanwhile, in another scene, we see Damany ask Sabrina to get rid of those embryos as he is getting back with his ex, and they are getting married. His fiancée doesn’t want Sabrina to use Damany’s sperm to have kids.

Sabrina is completely freaked out about it, and she says that Damany and she have signed an agreement regarding this. She will not get rid of her embryo.

At the office Andi meets Fatima, and she tells that Gary came to see Hayden last night and he apologized for the things he has done. He also put $100,000 in Zac’s bank account. Andi also reveals that she spoke to Gary, and he wants to make things right with everyone.

Hayden enters the scene, greeting everyone Good Morning, wearing excessive cologne, which he claims Andi’s mother, who just passed by him, said, “ He is cute and he has nice cider vanilla musk”. Andi warns Hayden to stay away from her mother.

Maurice visits Sabrina at her cabin, where he learns that Damany is asking Sabrina to get rid of the embryos. He gets furious about losing his four nephews and asks about Damany’s ex. Then Maurice gets to know that Sabrina and Damany have a signed agreement and shared custody of the sperm.

Sabrina says that she only has a verbal agreement that she is the sole owner of her embryos. This can cause a legal battle if Sabrina doesn’t agree to Damany’s demand.

Maurice is fed up with the situation, as he has already picked names for the kids, and Sabrina has already paid $20,000 for the IVF.

At the airport, while Danni was on duty, she met Officer Green, as there was a mishap in Terminal E, and the company was firing people. Danni is afraid of her job, while Green says he wants his options open in Danni’s life and flirts with her.

Danni is guilty for texting with him the night before till 3 am and she makes it clear that it can't happen again. But Officer Green is persistent in pursuing Danni, and he doesn't care that she is in a relationship.

Andi gets a call from Officer Green, asking her to take her on a date on Wednesday with fine dining, flowers, and live music, but Andi seems least interested in dating, and she said she will let him know.

Meanwhile, Fatima meets Terikka from the women’s basketball team, who fired her two lawyers and will now let Hayden and Fatima represent her. Terikka develops a small crush on Hayden, but Fatima states he is gay!

The core moment of the episodes is at the cafe. Zac meets Mr Keys to learn about his dad, who left him when he was five. Mr Keys said Zac reminds him of “Gold” - the name Zac’s father was called by his friends, as he wore a lot of gold jewellery. This gold, Zac’s father used to steal from the rich folks and he never got caught.

Mr Keys finds Zac and his father similar except for the stealing part. They both are determined, go-getters and hustlers. Mr Keys then revealed how Zac’s dad left Atlanta 10 years ago and moved to Canada, and married a South African woman. Mr Keys yelled at him for not reaching out to Zac and things got heated up. They are not in contact anymore.

Zac wants to know why his dad hasn't reached out. But Mr Keys says he wants to be friends with Zac, and he advises Zac to let his father live in his own guilt, while Zac must move on.

Karen meets Fatima and gives her the news on her engagement and that they are moving to Seattle, where Aaron got a job. Fatima says she is happy for Karen and the women share a heartfelt moment. Andi joins the conversation and appreciates the beautiful rings and inquires about wedding plans.

Andi then requested Karen to get the women from Karen’s women's group to pursue a class action lawsuit against Dr Cruise. Andi then throws light on her fight with Danni and how it all started when Andi lied about dating Karen’s doctor, Vaughan.

Andi thinks Danni is jealous of her as she can date whoever she wants while Danni is stuck in her relationship with Tony.

Meanwhile, Danni meets her therapist and rants to her about how she is on the verge of losing her job, her unemployed boyfriend has moved into her apartment and dirtied the place, while her so-called friend Andi, instead of accountability, thinks Danni is jealous of her. And also her “hair is thinning”.

The therapist says that Danni might be experiencing a cortisol imbalance, which happens when the stress hormone is either too high or too low; it can cause a lot of physical and emotional imbalance. The therapist suggests that Danni get it diagnosed by a physician.

The ladies from Karen’s group meet Andi, who will now represent them free of cost, to take down the racist killer, Dr Cruise, who then appears at the office to see Hayden Moss.

The episode ends with Damany visiting Sabrina to change her mind but she can't, as by the law of Georgia, embryos are considered a life and killing them means murder, which is a punishable offense. Damany’s ex interferes and threatens to fight this matter in court.

The next episode will see a fight between Damany and Sabrina’s current boyfriend Roq, while she takes legal advice from Fatima on how to take Damany and his ex down. Danni is determined to turn her life around and make the most of it.

Watch Sistas live on BET Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET, or stream on-demand via BET+ (free trial through Amazon Prime or Apple TV).

