Who won Love Island Games season 2? Details explored

Love Island Games season 2 concluded with the final episode determining the winning couple. The finale, which aired on October 5, 2025, featured the last three couples competing in challenges after prior eliminations and public votes.

Lucinda Strafford and Isaiah Campbell won the $250,000 prize after completing the final challenges.

Isaiah and Lucinda had already secured a spot as finalists, while Justine Ndiba and Tyrique Hyde and Sydney Paight, and Toby Aromolaran were selected based on viewer votes.

Johnny Middlebrooks and Gabby Allen were eliminated at the start of the episode. The final challenges determined which couple would finish last and be eliminated.

Love Island Games season 2 winners and finale recap

Finalists and elimination process

The season began with twenty-one contestants entering the villa. By the finale, six contestants remained, forming three competing couples.

The confirmed finalists included Isaiah Campbell and Lucinda Strafford, who had already secured a spot after winning a previous challenge.

The other two finalist couples, Justine Ndiba and Tyrique Hyde, and Sydney Paight and Toby Aromolaran, were chosen by public vote.

Johnny Middlebrooks and Gabby Allen received the fewest votes and were eliminated at the start of the episode.

Johnny described his elimination as a challenging outcome but stated he accepted the result. The eliminated contestants returned to observe the final challenges.

The setup involved the three couples competing in two consecutive challenges, with the last-place couple in the first challenge being eliminated.

The “Towers of Trust” challenge

The first challenge in Love Island Games season 2 finale was called “Towers of Trust.” Couples were required to move stacked discs from the first pole to a third pole in order from largest to smallest.

Only one disc could be moved at a time, and larger discs could not be placed on smaller discs.

The challenge required coordination and precision. Contestants needed to work together to plan each move carefully to avoid mistakes.

Timing and strategy were important, as completing the task efficiently could determine which couple advanced to the next round.

Justine and Tyrique completed the challenge first. Isaiah and Lucinda finished second. Sydney and Toby were eliminated, leaving Justine and Tyrique to compete against Isaiah and Lucinda in the final challenge.

The “Heist” challenge and final results

The second challenge in Love Island Games season 2 finale was called “The Heist.” Couples had to move money bags of different point values into designated zones within three minutes.

White bags in the challenge could deduct points if placed in the zones. The challenge required coordination, speed, and strategy.

After the challenge, results showed a narrow difference of four points between the top-performing couples. Lucinda Strafford and Isaiah Campbell achieved the highest score and were declared the winners of Love Island Games Season 2.

Following their victory, Lucinda and Isaiah confirmed that their partnership contributed to completing the challenges. Justine and Tyrique did not win the prize but completed the final challenges.

After the winners were announced, the eliminated contestants voted on whether the prize should be kept entirely.

Both Lucinda and Isaiah indicated agreement regarding the prize, resulting in the $250,000 being split evenly. Each received $125,000.

Lucinda Strafford and Isaiah Campbell officially finished the season as champions of Love Island Games season 2, securing the prize and completing all final challenges according to the rules.

