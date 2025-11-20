Complete cast breakdown of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4: Who voices whom & where you’ve heard or seen them before

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory © Netflix

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4 premiered on November 20, 2025. Scott Kreamer and Zack Stentz's Jurassic World: Chaos Theory features Paul-Mikél Williams (Darius), Darren Barnet (Kenji), Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, and more.

In the fourth season of Netflix's animated series, the Nublar Six—Darius, Kenji, Yaz, Ben, Sammy, and Brooklynn—fight new, dangerous threats to dinosaurs and solve their mysteries. The Department of Prehistoric Wildlife (DPW) preserves and captures dangerous dinosaurs with Darius' expertise. The team faces Biosyn's growing threat of profiting from dinosaurs.

Voice cast of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4

Paul-Mikél Williams voices Darius Bowman

It's a young dinosaur fan and Nublar Six member Darius Bowman played by Paul-Mikél Williams in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. Darius works with DPW to protect and catch dinosaurs in the wild because he loves them. Williams exudes youth and duty to Darius.

Williams began voice and live-action acting at a young age. He was born May 2, 2006. He acted in Clint Eastwood's 15:17 to Paris. Paul-Mikél Williams voiced in Legends of Runeterra, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, and Camp Cretaceous. The series showed Darius' transformation from a naive dinosaur lover to a brave young adult.

Sean Giambrone voices Ben Pincus

Sean Giambrone voices Ben Pincus. As the conspiracy theorist of the Nublar Six, Ben's growing paranoia and protective instincts become a bit annoying for the group. His concerns about the dark secrets surrounding their adventures often put him at loggerheads with the others.

On The Goldbergs, Giambrone played Adam Goldberg. As well as The Goldbergs, Giambrone voiced Jeff Randell in Clarence and played Ron Stoppable in Kim Possible. He played Ben Pincus in Camp Cretaceous and Chaos Theory.

Darren Barnet voices Kenji Kon

Darren Barnet gave voice to Kenji Kon, Darius' adoptive brother and a climbing instructor. His character is charming, funny, and slightly rebellious. Kenji's wit and leadership make him a main part of the Nublar Six.

Barnet was seen in Netflix's Never Have I Ever's Paxton Hall-Yoshida. Prior to that, he appeared in episodes of This Is Us and Criminal Minds. In Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles and Gran Turismo, Barnet voiced Yuichi Usagi.

Kausar Mohammed voices Yasmina "Yaz"

Yasmina "Yaz" Fadoula is a strong-willed member of the Nublar Six, recovering from PTSD following her harrowing experiences on Isla Nublar. As a college student, Yaz struggles to reconcile her traumatic past with her new life.

Kausar, is an accomplished actress and comedian, known for her work on both the big screen and in voice acting. She has appeared in films like What Men Want and Little as well. She also voices the lead character in the anime Great Pretender and portrays Cleo de Nile in the Monster High reboot.

Raini Rodriguez voices Sammy Gutierrez

Raini Rodriguez voices Sammy Gutierrez. She is Yaz's girlfriend and a dedicated member of the Nublar Six who runs her family’s ranch. Rodriguez’s portrayal of Sammy emphasizes her loyalty and determination, making her an essential part of the Nublar Six.

Rodriguez was born on July 1, 1993, and is best known for her role as Trish on the Disney Channel show Austin & Ally. She acted in Paul Blart: Mall Cop and Prom. Rodriguez is an actress, but she also used her fame to do musical performances and bring attention to a number of social issues.

Kiersten Kelly voices Brooklynn

Kiersten Kelly voices Brooklynn, a former member of the Nublar Six and Kenji's ex-girlfriend. In Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, Brooklynn returns in Season 4 with a significant personal transformation, following her near-death encounter with an Allosaurus and the loss of her hand.

Kelly is a rising star known for her work in Emergency Contact and Atropos. Although she is a relatively new face in Hollywood, Kelly has been praised for her roles.

Supporting Cast

Ramamurthy as Dr. Samuelson – Biosyn scientist

Greg Chun as Dr. Henry Wu – Chief geneticist at Biosyn

Fans can stream Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4 episodes on Netflix.