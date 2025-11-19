Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 recap: Everything to know before season 4 airs

The Raptor at the Jurassic World Gates at New York Comic Con. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

Netflix’s Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is an animated science fiction show made for children. It is based on and adapted from Michael Crichton’s Jurassic World and follows the activities and adventures of the Nublar Six, whose mission is to try to help dinosaurs who roam around the earth freely from human beings who want to hurt them, and it is set in Camp Cretaceous.

In season 2 of the show, Brooklyn had made the decision to go away with Soyona Santos, which had surprised the other members of the Nublar Six greatly.

Brooklyn knew that she had to succeed in her secret mission to defeat Santos if she wanted to eventually save the world, but she also knew how hurt her friends were.

In season 3 of the live-action series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, the Nublar Six become Nublar Five with Kenji, Yaz, Darious, Ben, and Sammy, and they all end up going to Italy after their flight to the United States of America is crashed due to rapid decompression caused by a dinosaur making a hole in the plane.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn spent time trying to figure out how the evil Soyona Santos was planning to disrupt the global food supply using artificial genetically engineered locusts.

Details explored on everything that happened in season 3 of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

In Netflix’s Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3, the Nublar Six, apart from Brooklyn, end up getting on a plane together to travel to the United States of America. Kenji, Darious, Sammy, Ben, and Yaz had seen Brookly leaving with Santos and had failed to understand why she would abandon them.

While they had figured out that she might have had some sort of plan in place to defeat her, they still felt hurt by her attitude.

The five of them ended up meeting a strange man called Barry Sembene, who told them that he was an employee of the French Intelligence and had been following Santos’ jet for quite some time.

He offered to drop them off in the States, but their flight crashed midway after a dinosaur broke free from a cage and created a rapid decompression hole on the plane.

The five of them made a run for it before Barry harmed them and went to Italy, where they met with Ben’s girlfriend, Gia.

Kenji carried Bumpy the dinosaur’s egg to Italy, and after the baby hatched, they named him Smoothie. Soon, trouble arose when they found out that a pyroraptor was on the loose, but Soyona Santos’ controlled artociraptors came into the scene and captured it.

Meanwhile, at the Biosyn facility, Brooklyn found out how Santos’ plan was to disrupt the global food chain using genetically engineered locusts, and she also discovered the underground fortress at the catacombs.

However, towards the end of the season, Brooklyn ended up saving the life of a journalist called Davi, who had been trying really hard to expose Soyona’s illegal trafficking of dinosaurs to Riyadh.

The French Intelligence ended up learning everything about her crimes and was able to arrive at the Biosyn facility and capture Soyona, finally.

Brooklyn got reunited with her Nublar friends, and they flew to the Biosyn facility together.

However, the season ended on a cliffhanger since it was made clear that the law enforcement authorities would find it hard to keep Santos behind bars for long, and Brooklyn also did not get a chance to explain herself to her friends yet.

Stay tuned for more updates.