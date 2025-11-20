Complete cast breakdown of A Man on the Inside Season 2: Who plays whom & where you’ve seen them before

A Man on the Inside.Mary Steenburgen as Mona, Ted Danson as Charles

“A Man on the Inside” is back with its second season. After the success of season 1, Netflix was quick to renew it for a second season. This show is created by Mike Schur and Ted Danson and follows the story of a retired professor named Charles Nieuwendyk, who takes up the job with a private investigator named Julie, played by Estrada. They go undercover to a retirement house in search of the culprit behind a robbery.

The talented cast of A Man on the Inside includes Ted Danson, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Stephanie Beatriz, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Mary Steenburgen, Max Greenfield, Gary Cole, Jason Mantzoukas, Constance Marie, David Strathairn, Jill Talley, Linda Park, Michaela Conlin, Madison Hu, and Lisa Gilroy.

Season two is said to include new missions and Charles taking up new and dangerous assignments at a college. The new season will exclusively air on Netflix on November 20, 2025.

A Man on the Inside Season 2: Returning Cast Members

Ted Danson as Charles Nieuwendyk – Charles is a reputed engineering professor who became a detective by accident. Ted Danson has previously given us some tremendous performances, including his roles in The Good Place, Cheers, CSI and Curb Your Enthusiasm. His long-running TV career has earned him multiple Emmys and Golden Globes.

Charles is a reputed engineering professor who became a detective by accident. Ted Danson has previously given us some tremendous performances, including his roles in The Good Place, Cheers, CSI and Curb Your Enthusiasm. His long-running TV career has earned him multiple Emmys and Golden Globes. Mary Elizabeth Ellis as Emily – Emily is Charles' beloved daughter. Mary Elizabeth Ellis is known for her role in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Emily is Charles' beloved daughter. Mary Elizabeth Ellis is known for her role in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Stephanie Beatriz as Didi Santos Cordero – Stephanie is returning for the second season of A Man on the Inside. Didi Santos is a firm yet helpful manager who helped Charles navigate his path throughout season 1. Stephanie is known for her iconic role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Detective Rosa, and she was also a part of Encanto.

Stephanie is returning for the second season of A Man on the Inside. Didi Santos is a firm yet helpful manager who helped Charles navigate his path throughout season 1. Stephanie is known for her iconic role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Detective Rosa, and she was also a part of Encanto. Stephen McKinley Henderson as Calbert Graham – Stephen is also making his return as Calbert Graham. Stephen McKinley Henderson has done some tremendous work, which includes Fences, Lady Bird, and Beau Is Afraid.

A Man on the Inside Season 2: New Cast Members

Mary Steenburgen as Mona Margadoff - Mary Steenburgen is a well-recognized name and an Oscar-winning actress who is known for her work in Melvin and Howard, Step Brothers, The Proposal, Back to the Future Part III, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Mona Margadoff is a warm, soft-spoken former musician who develops a strange emotional connection with Charles.

Mary Steenburgen is a well-recognized name and an Oscar-winning actress who is known for her work in Melvin and Howard, Step Brothers, The Proposal, Back to the Future Part III, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Mona Margadoff is a warm, soft-spoken former musician who develops a strange emotional connection with Charles. Max Greenfield as Jack Beringer - Jack Beringer is the president of Wheeler College. He is a poised, well-spoken and image-conscious person. Max Greenfield is well known for his roles in The Neighbourhood, American Horror Story, Veronica Mars, and Promising Young Woman. One of his most iconic roles includes Schmidt in New Girl.

Jack Beringer is the president of Wheeler College. He is a poised, well-spoken and image-conscious person. Max Greenfield is well known for his roles in The Neighbourhood, American Horror Story, Veronica Mars, and Promising Young Woman. One of his most iconic roles includes Schmidt in New Girl. Gary Cole as Brad Vinick - Brad is a powerful billionaire who has many connections and makes donations, which becomes the central interest of this new season. As the story progresses, his motives become increasingly questionable. Gary Cole has played the roles in Veep as Kent Davison, NCIS, The West Wing, Dodgeball, Office Space, and Talladega Nights.

Brad is a powerful billionaire who has many connections and makes donations, which becomes the central interest of this new season. As the story progresses, his motives become increasingly questionable. Gary Cole has played the roles in Veep as Kent Davison, NCIS, The West Wing, Dodgeball, Office Space, and Talladega Nights. Jason Mantzoukas as Apollo Lambrakis - Jason Mantzoukas is known for his work in Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Adrian Pimento, Big Mouth, The League, Parks and Recreation, and The Good Place. Apollo Lambrakis is a person who brings chaotic energy to the four walls of Wheeler College.

Jason Mantzoukas is known for his work in Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Adrian Pimento, Big Mouth, The League, Parks and Recreation, and The Good Place. Apollo Lambrakis is a person who brings chaotic energy to the four walls of Wheeler College. Constance Marie as Vanessa - Constance Marie is famous for her roles in Switched at Birth, George Lopez, Selena, Spin City and With Love. Vanessa is a powerful woman whose past connections and strong instincts become an asset to Julie and Charles.

Constance Marie is famous for her roles in Switched at Birth, George Lopez, Selena, Spin City and With Love. Vanessa is a powerful woman whose past connections and strong instincts become an asset to Julie and Charles. David Strathairn as Dr Cole - Dr Cole is the head of the English department. David Strathairn is known for his roles in Good Night and Good Luck, Nomadland, The Bourne Ultimatum, Lincoln, and Alphas. David was nominated for an Oscar for his role in Good Night and Good Luck.

Dr Cole is the head of the English department. David Strathairn is known for his roles in Good Night and Good Luck, Nomadland, The Bourne Ultimatum, Lincoln, and Alphas. David was nominated for an Oscar for his role in Good Night and Good Luck. Jill Talley as Holly Bodgemar - Holly is the chief of staff at Wheeler College. Jill is best known for voicing Karen in SpongeBob SquarePants. She also appeared in Mr Show, Adventure Time, and The Super Bob Einstein Movie.

Holly is the chief of staff at Wheeler College. Jill is best known for voicing Karen in SpongeBob SquarePants. She also appeared in Mr Show, Adventure Time, and The Super Bob Einstein Movie. Linda Park as Elizabeth Muki - Elizabeth’s character is basically that of a fine art director who is intelligent and disciplined by nature. Linda Park is known for Star Trek: Enterprise (as Hoshi Sato), Crash, Women’s Murder Club, and Jurassic Park III.

Elizabeth’s character is basically that of a fine art director who is intelligent and disciplined by nature. Linda Park is known for Star Trek: Enterprise (as Hoshi Sato), Crash, Women’s Murder Club, and Jurassic Park III. Michaela Conlin as Andrea Yi - Andrea Yi is a profound economics professor. She is intelligent and very optimistic. She becomes a part of Charles's investigations later. Michaela Conlin is famous for playing Angela Montenegro in Bones. Conlin has also appeared in Yellowstone, Bad Trip, For All Mankind, and The Lincoln Lawyer.

Andrea Yi is a profound economics professor. She is intelligent and very optimistic. She becomes a part of Charles's investigations later. Michaela Conlin is famous for playing Angela Montenegro in Bones. Conlin has also appeared in Yellowstone, Bad Trip, For All Mankind, and The Lincoln Lawyer. Madison Hu as Claire - Madison Hu is a rising star from her action comedy series The Brothers Sun and Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark. She has also worked in Voyagers and Remnants. Claire’s character is that of a hard-working student. She struggles financially and accidentally becomes a significant part of a mystery.

Madison Hu is a rising star from her action comedy series The Brothers Sun and Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark. She has also worked in Voyagers and Remnants. Claire’s character is that of a hard-working student. She struggles financially and accidentally becomes a significant part of a mystery. Lisa Gilroy as Kelseigh Rose - Kelseigh Rose is a young and ambitious bride of Brad Vinick. She aspires to be a successful photographer. Her connections to the college scandals bring a lot of twists and turns in the story. Lisa Gilroy is known for her roles in Jury Duty, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Fairview, and some sketches on The Tonight Show.

Season two of A Man on the Inside features eight episodes, which are all set to release on November 20, 2025 exclusively on Netflix.

